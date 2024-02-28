Air alert in 7 regions: Kyiv and Poltava region face missile threat
Kyiv • UNN
Several regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Poltava, were put on air alert due to warnings of a missile threat from Russia.
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and the region: the Armed Forces of Ukraine warn of a missile threat. This was reported by UNN .
The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile threat to Poltava region.
In total, the alert was announced in 7 regions of Ukraine, including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.