The government supported the bill to restore state power in Crimea: what it provides for

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has supported a draft law that proposes to create legal prerequisites for the resumption of the work of state bodies and local governments in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Reintegration.

Details

"Today, the Cabinet of Ministers supported a bill that amends the Law of Ukraine 'On the Legal Regime of Martial Law'. It proposes to create legal preconditions for the resumption of the work of state bodies and local governments in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the ministry said in a statement on social media.

It is reported that if the act is approved by the parliament, "it will be possible to create a military administration of the ARC and military administrations of settlements during martial law, to determine the procedure for appointing officials to them.

The draft law also provides for the establishment of a date (February 27, 2014) for the termination of the powers of local governments, their officials and civil servants of state bodies that have not been relocated from the TOT of the AR of Crimea.

The adoption of the draft law is expected to create conditions for the full integration of Crimea into Ukraine's public administration system after the de-occupation of the peninsula.

