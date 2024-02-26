$41.340.03
Ukraine must fight for full restoration of international law on Crimea - Zelenskyy

Kyiv

 • 25090 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that Ukraine can regain its land and people from occupation. In addition, Kyiv can bring Russia to justice for its actions.

Ukraine must fight for full restoration of international law on Crimea - Zelenskyy

Ukraine must fight for the full restoration of the force of international law - the force on Crimea. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the forum "10 Years of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea", UNN reports .

Details

The Head of State emphasized that the war against Ukraine began  10 years ago, when Russia occupied Crimea and realized that the world was ready to turn a blind eye to its behavior.

Today we are remembering the events that took place 10 years ago in the Ukrainian Crimea. When our peninsula was stolen by Russia. And when, together with the Russian occupation army, humiliation and abuse of people, repression and fear entered our Crimea. This brutal war, which is now being waged against Ukraine, was spawned by Russian revanchism when it felt that the world could turn a blind eye to such crimes, such annexations, such abuse of people whose homes are simply taken away

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. 

The President emphasized that in order to fully end the war, it is necessary to eliminate what gave rise to this war. The Head of State is also convinced that Ukraine must fight for the fundamental right of the Crimean Tatar people, like any other people, - the right to live in their home. 

U.S. will never recognize russia's attempted annexation of Crimea: Ambassador Brink on the Day of Resistance to russian Occupation of Crimea26.02.24, 12:35 • 44214 views

We must increase real counteraction to Russian evil. At all levels. All over the world. We must fight for the people in Crimea and in all other occupied parts of Ukraine. We have to fight for the full restoration of the power of international law - the power over Crimea, and therefore over any other land

- The President of Ukraine said. 

According to him, a victory in each of these points means the elimination of Russian revanchism, which is actually the end of the war.

Addendum

The President also thanked all Ukrainian defenders who are fighting for Crimea, all those who help them in this and those who help to free people who were repressed by the Russian regime.

"Ten years have not broken the will of the Crimean Tatar people" - Mejlis on the day of resistance to Russian occupation of Crimea26.02.24, 09:54 • 24782 views

The return of all our prisoners, the return of all those deported from Ukraine, the return of Crimean political prisoners is our absolute priority. I am grateful to all the countries that help us with this

- Zelensky said.

The Head of State emphasized that a lot has changed since February 26, 2014, and everyone is aware of the direction of these huge changes.

According to him, today Ukraine has the opportunity to end this war on its own terms. 

We can end this war on our own, Ukrainian terms. We can return our land and people from occupation. We can bring Russia to justice for what it has done. But for this to happen, we must fight.

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

Today, February 26, Ukraine marks the day of the Crimean resistance to Russian occupation. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
