"Ten years have not broken the will of the Crimean Tatar people" - Mejlis on the day of resistance to Russian occupation of Crimea

Ten years of temporary occupation of Crimea have not broken the will of a significant part of Crimean residents of different nationalities who are nonviolently resisting the Russian occupation. This is stated in the statement of the Presidium of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People on the occasion of the Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation of Crimea, published by the Chairman of the Mejlis Refat Chubarov. According to him, the Mejlis will continue to contribute to the speedy liberation of Crimea from the Russian invaders, reports UNN.

Details

As noted, the seizure of Crimea in 2014 was planned by Russia as the beginning of the establishment of control over the whole of Ukraine.

Russia's invasion of Crimea has been years in the making: from the systematic cleansing of the information space and infiltration of Russian agents into state authorities and governance to the "demonization of the Crimean Tatar people."

In February 2014, the Kremlin was confident that at its first command, a powerful network of Russian agents in government agencies and law enforcement agencies, with the help of a fifth column of local residents, would provide the image Moscow desired of the Crimean parliament's alleged support for decisions aimed at tearing Crimea away from Ukraine.

On February 26, 2014, about 20 thousand participants of the All-Crimean peaceful rally in support of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, organized by the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, with their determination and courage thwarted the Kremlin's plans, confirming to the whole world that Crimea is an integral part of Ukraine and the homeland of the Crimean Tatar people - reads the statement of the Mejlis.

However, as the Mejlis pointed out, the civil society of Crimea, which on February 26, 2014 gave "a worthy rebuff to the Kremlin agents, did not wait for decisive actions of law enforcement and special structures of Ukraine aimed at protecting the state sovereignty of the country".

The inaction of the state authorities and governance bodies of Ukraine, due to the internal struggle of political forces and their leaders for the distribution of posts and ministries, allowed Russia to begin on the night of February 26-27, 2014, to seize strategic facilities in Crimea and block military units and subdivisions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine throughout the Crimean peninsula - the statement reads.

During the 10 years of occupation, Russia has reportedly turned Crimea into a military foothold where massive crimes against the peninsula's residents are taking place- murders, enforced disappearances, politically motivated persecution, and infringements on other fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, religion or belief.

The Russian occupiers are subjecting the Crimean Tatar people, the indigenous people of Crimea, to targeted persecution, implementing a policy aimed at changing the demographic and ethnic composition of the population of Crimea, which is a war crime.

It will fall: Budanov on the Crimean Bridge

Since February 24, 2024, the Russian Federation has been using the territory of the occupied Crimea to wage a full-scale war on the territory of mainland Ukraine. The Crimean peninsula has been transformed into a frontline territory, resulting in new threats to the lives and health of its residents.

The forced mobilization of residents of occupied Crimea into the Russian army has become another international crime committed by Russia on the peninsula.

However, the ten years of temporary occupation of Crimea have not broken the will of the Crimean Tatar people and a significant part of the Crimean residents of different nationalities. They remain loyal to the Ukrainian state and devoted to their land, carrying out non-violent resistance to the Russian occupation - The Mejlis said.

In the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other special military formations, thousands of Crimean residents are defending the sovereignty of the Ukrainian state with arms in hand .

On the occasion of the Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation of Crimea, the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People expressed gratitude to all the servicemen of the Ukrainian Defense Forces who are bringing the liberation of Crimea closer.

"The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people will continue to take all necessary actions that will contribute to the speedy liberation of Crimea from Russian invaders," the statement summarized.

Today is the Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation of Crimea