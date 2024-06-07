The court of the occupiers in Crimea satisfied the lawsuit against Ukraine due to the "energy blockade" of the peninsula

The Crimean arbitration court, controlled by the occupation authorities, has fully satisfied the invaders ' claims in the case of compensation for "damage caused by Ukraine as a result of the energy blockade of the peninsula." This is stated in by the so-called chairman of the State Council of Crimea Vladimir Konstantinov in Telegram, reports UNN.

Following the results of the trial, it was decided to recover losses in the amount of 3 trillion 156 billion 605 million rubles from the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the Ministry of energy of Ukraine, and the National Energy Company Ukrenergo in favor of the Crimean Treasury - declared Konstantinov

The lawsuit was filed by the Russian Crimean authorities in March of this year. About how exactly it is planned to recover this amount, Konstantinov did not specify. The Ukrainian authorities do not recognize the decisions of Russian-controlled courts in Crimea.

Electricity from the mainland of Ukraine stopped flowing to the annexed Crimea in December 2015 – after damage to electrical poles in the Kherson region.

Before the annexation of the peninsula, the electricity shortage in Crimea was covered by other regions of Ukraine.

The prosecutor's office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol stated that the so-called "Deputy Minister of economic development" of the temporarily occupied Crimea is suspected of high treason and collaboration.