The invaders in Crimea plan to seize more than 950 land plots for the needs of the Ministry of defense of the Russian Federation. They will do this without first buying it out from their owners. About it UNN reports with reference to the National Resistance.

More than 950 land plots in the temporarily occupied Crimea are planned to be seized for the needs of the Kremlin's terrorist army. This order was issued by the Ministry of attack of the Russian Federation - declared in the National Resistance.

The National Resistance indicated that they would seize the land without prior redemption from their owners. The occupation authorities justify their actions by martial law.

It was also reported that the order on high-security facilities, which include most of the lands of Sevastopol, has also been put into effect. No right of ownership of land or real estate, even if it is registered in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation, in this case has no legal force.

The National Resistance noted that since the beginning of the occupation of the lands of Ukraine, the enemy has been carrying out terror against the civilian population. In particular, the occupiers demand that farmers re-register ownership of land shares in accordance with the new legislation. Otherwise, they threaten to "nationalize" the land plots.

