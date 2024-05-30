Due to the low number of conscripts in the occupied Crimea, Russians want to strengthen mobilization - National Resistance Center

Russians in the temporarily occupied Crimea were able to fulfill the plan to draft residents of the peninsula into the ranks of the Russian army. This was stated in the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

It is noted that the war against Ukraine is not popular among the local population, who do not want to become a victim of the Kremlin, and fight for their native country. Therefore, the Russians plan to increase coercive measures on the peninsula.

Occupants in Crimea intensify illegal mobilization activities, mobile mobilization brigades are operating

Now the plan has been fulfilled by 34% of the required level, so Sergey Aksenov, who plays the role of the head of Crimea, held a meeting with the security forces to strengthen mobilization measures and recruitment of the local population - declared in resistance.

The Center for National Resistance stated that the occupiers in the occupied Crimea are forcing them to sign contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry.