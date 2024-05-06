Occupants in Crimea intensify illegal mobilization activities, mobile mobilization brigades are operating

In the occupied Crimea, in particular in Sevastopol, the occupiers are intensifying illegal mobilization activities, mobile mobilization brigades are operating in public places, for example, near shopping centers. This was reported by the Representative Office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, according to UNN.

Local residents of the occupied Crimea report that the occupiers are intensifying illegal mobilization activities on the peninsula, with mobile mobilization brigades deployed in public places, such as shopping centers. They are agitating all men to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country - the statement said.

It is noted that in the occupied Sevastopol, at the entrance to the shopping centers "Orange" and "Mandarin", the occupiers set up a mobile recruitment point for contract service.

The President's Office also said that at least 791 Russian army soldiers were buried in Crimea, 600 of whom were probably Ukrainian citizens.

The number of burials may be higher, as many of them take place without coverage. At least 43 Russian servicemen from the occupied Crimea have been confirmed captured, most of whom are likely to be Ukrainian citizens - the representative office emphasized.

British intelligence reported that Russia plans to hold a conscription in the occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia for the first time since the annexation, but it is likely to be limited given that a large part of Zaporizhzhia's population has left.