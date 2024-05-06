ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97035 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110286 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152981 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156763 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252763 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174679 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165846 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148403 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227173 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113086 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Occupants in Crimea intensify illegal mobilization activities, mobile mobilization brigades are operating

Occupants in Crimea intensify illegal mobilization activities, mobile mobilization brigades are operating

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25625 views

In the occupied Crimea, in particular in Sevastopol, the Russian occupiers are intensifying illegal mobilization activities, deploying mobile recruitment brigades in public places, such as near shopping centers, to agitate men to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In the occupied Crimea, in particular in Sevastopol, the occupiers are intensifying illegal mobilization activities, mobile mobilization brigades are operating in public places, for example, near shopping centers. This was reported by the Representative Office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, according to UNN.

Details

Local residents of the occupied Crimea report that the occupiers are intensifying illegal mobilization activities on the peninsula, with mobile mobilization brigades deployed in public places, such as shopping centers. They are agitating all men to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country

- the statement said.

It is noted that in the occupied Sevastopol, at the entrance to the shopping centers "Orange" and "Mandarin", the occupiers set up a mobile recruitment point for contract service.

The President's Office also said that at least 791 Russian army soldiers were buried in Crimea, 600 of whom were probably Ukrainian citizens.

The number of burials may be higher, as many of them take place without coverage. At least 43 Russian servicemen from the occupied Crimea have been confirmed captured, most of whom are likely to be Ukrainian citizens

- the representative office emphasized.

Recall

British intelligence reported that Russia plans to hold a conscription in the occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia for the first time since the annexation, but it is likely to be limited given that a large part of Zaporizhzhia's population has left.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

