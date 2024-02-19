The level of distrust of Ukrainians to the telethon exceeded the level of trust - KIIS

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101213 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111482 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154111 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157757 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254078 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174919 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166029 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148436 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227904 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43482 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25886 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30872 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36874 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 34228 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254078 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227904 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213742 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239388 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226001 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101213 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71526 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78100 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113630 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114493 views
Actual
The level of distrust of Ukrainians to the telethon exceeded the level of trust - KIIS

The level of distrust of Ukrainians to the telethon exceeded the level of trust - KIIS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27132 views

For the first time, the survey showed that more Ukrainians distrust than trust the United News telethon. As of February 2024, only 36% of Ukrainians surveyed trusted the program

In Ukraine, for the first time, a negative balance of trust and distrust in the United News telethon was recorded . As of February 2024, only 36% of Ukrainians trusted the program. This is evidenced by the results of the latest survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), UNN reports.

Details

Analysts say that the idea of the United News telethon enjoyed wide support in 2022, but since 2023 there has been a steady decline in confidence. 

The latest survey, for the first time, recorded a negative balance of trust and distrust (i.e., the number of those who trust is now less than the number of those who distrust) for the telethon.

Generation Z trusts YouTube more than any other platform - survey27.12.23, 00:30 • 30180 views

For example, in December 2023, 43% trusted the United News telethon, while 38% did not. As of the beginning of February 2024, the share of those who trusted it dropped to 36%. At the same time, the share of those who distrusted it increased to 47%

- KIIS summarized.
Image

The KIIS also emphasized that those who do not trust V. Zelenskyy are much more critical of the telethon. At the same time , among those who trust V. Zelenskyy, 48% trust the telethon, 33% do not.

Image

The survey results show that residents of the West and East are more critical of the telethon. However, in virtually all regions, no more than 40% trust it.

Image

Addendum

According to Anton Hrushetsky, director of KIIS, polls show that a growing number of Ukrainians are critical of the "United News" telethon. 

Head of the National Council: The Rada is already discussing the possibility of regulating Telegram14.02.24, 19:59 • 25593 views

He also emphasized that the media landscape in Ukraine has changed significantly since the large-scale invasion. In particular, in September 2023, in a KIIS survey for the European Union Advisory Mission, 77% of respondents said that they usually receive information from one of the Internet sources (primarily telegram channels), and 43% from TV news

The growing public demand for reformatting the telethon should not be ignored, let alone ignored. Two months ago, the balance of trust and distrust of United News was positive, but now it is negative. However, even now there is still room for solutions that would satisfy the public and allow the telethon to be transformed into a format that would be more relevant to the current internal and external situation

- Grushetsky is sure. 

For reference

The survey was conducted during February 5-10, 2024. A total of 1202 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine (except Crimea) were interviewed by telephone using a computer  based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers .

The survey was conducted with adults (aged 18 and older) citizens of Ukraine who at the time of the survey resided in Ukraine (within the borders controlled by the Ukrainian authorities until February 24, 2022).

The sample did not include residents of the territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, and the survey was not conducted with citizens abroad.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 3.2% for indicators close to 50%, 2.7% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.4% for indicators close to 5%. In wartime, in addition to the above formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added

- KIIS summarized.

Recall

The acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandieiev said that recently questions have been raised about the fact that the United News telethon has lost its relevance , so the TV channels involved in the project are currently considering options for changing the format.

Poll: 80% of Ukrainians believe in victory in the war13.02.24, 17:32 • 24774 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
kyiv-international-institute-of-sociologyKyiv International Institute of Sociology
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
avtonomna-respublika-krymAutonomous Republic of Crimea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising