The level of distrust of Ukrainians to the telethon exceeded the level of trust - KIIS

In Ukraine, for the first time, a negative balance of trust and distrust in the United News telethon was recorded . As of February 2024, only 36% of Ukrainians trusted the program. This is evidenced by the results of the latest survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), UNN reports.

Details

Analysts say that the idea of the United News telethon enjoyed wide support in 2022, but since 2023 there has been a steady decline in confidence.

The latest survey, for the first time, recorded a negative balance of trust and distrust (i.e., the number of those who trust is now less than the number of those who distrust) for the telethon.

Generation Z trusts YouTube more than any other platform - survey

For example, in December 2023, 43% trusted the United News telethon, while 38% did not. As of the beginning of February 2024, the share of those who trusted it dropped to 36%. At the same time, the share of those who distrusted it increased to 47% - KIIS summarized.

The KIIS also emphasized that those who do not trust V. Zelenskyy are much more critical of the telethon. At the same time , among those who trust V. Zelenskyy, 48% trust the telethon, 33% do not.

The survey results show that residents of the West and East are more critical of the telethon. However, in virtually all regions, no more than 40% trust it.

Addendum

According to Anton Hrushetsky, director of KIIS, polls show that a growing number of Ukrainians are critical of the "United News" telethon.

Head of the National Council: The Rada is already discussing the possibility of regulating Telegram

He also emphasized that the media landscape in Ukraine has changed significantly since the large-scale invasion. In particular, in September 2023, in a KIIS survey for the European Union Advisory Mission, 77% of respondents said that they usually receive information from one of the Internet sources (primarily telegram channels), and 43% from TV news

The growing public demand for reformatting the telethon should not be ignored, let alone ignored. Two months ago, the balance of trust and distrust of United News was positive, but now it is negative. However, even now there is still room for solutions that would satisfy the public and allow the telethon to be transformed into a format that would be more relevant to the current internal and external situation - Grushetsky is sure.

For reference

The survey was conducted during February 5-10, 2024. A total of 1202 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine (except Crimea) were interviewed by telephone using a computer based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers .

The survey was conducted with adults (aged 18 and older) citizens of Ukraine who at the time of the survey resided in Ukraine (within the borders controlled by the Ukrainian authorities until February 24, 2022).

The sample did not include residents of the territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, and the survey was not conducted with citizens abroad.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 3.2% for indicators close to 50%, 2.7% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.4% for indicators close to 5%. In wartime, in addition to the above formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added - KIIS summarized.

Recall

The acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandieiev said that recently questions have been raised about the fact that the United News telethon has lost its relevance , so the TV channels involved in the project are currently considering options for changing the format.

Poll: 80% of Ukrainians believe in victory in the war