Poll: 80% of Ukrainians believe in victory in the war

80% of Ukrainians believe in the victory in the war - this is evidenced by sociological research released on the eve of the Munich Security Conference, which will begin on February 16, UNN reports .

As noted, 80% of Ukrainian citizens believe that their country will win the war. For 92% of our compatriots, the only acceptable conditions for a ceasefire are the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from all territories, including Crimea. At the same time, 14% of respondents would agree to the return of the status quo by February 24, 2022.

The desire to join the EU and NATO was expressed by 84% and 79% of Ukrainians, respectively. Respondents hope that this will be achieved within five years.

The study also showed that Russia is no longer perceived as a major threat by the G7 countries.

The survey was conducted in the fall of 2023.

Instead, concerns about possible mass migration as a result of armed conflicts, climate change, and radical Islamist terrorism, especially in Europe and North America, have increased markedly.

78% of Ukrainians living on the front line believe that cultural institutions should be restored only after the war is over. Opinions are divided on the financing of cultural events during the war: 50% support and 44% oppose.