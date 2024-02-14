Head of the National Council: The Rada is already discussing the possibility of regulating Telegram

On the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the issue of regulating Telegram is already being discussed . This was stated by the head of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting, Olga Gerasymiuk, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Just last week, I heard some MPs say that we need to take serious measures (regarding Telegram - ed.) It's another matter what bills are being proposed, they need to be well thought out and measures need to be thought out. But it is a fact that we need to deal with this - Gerasimyuk said.

She also said that the National Council had addressed the Telegram administration with letters and requests to engage in communication and remove certain toxic content, but there was no response

Anonymous does not come out of the shadows. And in general, this is a phenomenon that needs to be addressed very seriously - emphasized the head of the National Council.

Addendum

In addition, she stated that 8 local Telegram channels in Ukraine have applied to the National Council and registered as media.

These are local Telegram channels of certain owners who have created accounts there and registered as media. And it's great because we know who we're talking to, we can talk to them if we notice something there, if there's trouble - Olga Gerasymiuk is sure

Recall

The representative of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, said that Telegram poses a threat to the information security of Ukraine