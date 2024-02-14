Head of the National Council: The Rada is already discussing the possibility of regulating Telegram

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 61196 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116073 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121356 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163461 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164660 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266537 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176650 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166792 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148584 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236892 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 82457 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 60116 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 95943 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 57023 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 37992 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266538 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236893 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222314 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247768 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234000 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116076 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99944 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100456 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116983 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117651 views
Head of the National Council: The Rada is already discussing the possibility of regulating Telegram

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25595 views

The head of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting said that Ukrainian lawmakers are discussing measures to regulate the Telegram messenger as it has become a problem and its anonymous administration does not respond to requests to remove toxic content.

On the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the issue of regulating Telegram is already being discussed . This  was stated by the head of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting, Olga Gerasymiuk, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Just last week, I heard some MPs say that we need to take serious measures (regarding Telegram - ed.) It's another matter what bills are being proposed, they need to be well thought out and measures need to be thought out. But it is a fact that we need to deal with this

- Gerasimyuk said. 

She also said that the National Council had addressed the Telegram administration with letters and requests to engage in communication and remove certain toxic content, but there was no response

Anonymous does not come out of the shadows. And in general, this is a phenomenon that needs to be addressed very seriously

- emphasized the head of the National Council.

15.11.23, 14:05 • 50496 views

Addendum

In addition, she stated that 8 local Telegram channels in Ukraine have applied to the National Council and registered as media. 

These are local Telegram channels of certain owners who have created accounts there and registered as media. And it's great because we know who we're talking to, we can talk to them if we notice something there, if there's trouble

- Olga Gerasymiuk is sure

Recall

The representative of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, said that  Telegram poses a threat to the information security of Ukraine

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

