Head of the National Council: The Rada is already discussing the possibility of regulating Telegram
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting said that Ukrainian lawmakers are discussing measures to regulate the Telegram messenger as it has become a problem and its anonymous administration does not respond to requests to remove toxic content.
On the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the issue of regulating Telegram is already being discussed . This was stated by the head of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting, Olga Gerasymiuk, during a telethon, UNN reports.
Details
Just last week, I heard some MPs say that we need to take serious measures (regarding Telegram - ed.) It's another matter what bills are being proposed, they need to be well thought out and measures need to be thought out. But it is a fact that we need to deal with this
She also said that the National Council had addressed the Telegram administration with letters and requests to engage in communication and remove certain toxic content, but there was no response
Anonymous does not come out of the shadows. And in general, this is a phenomenon that needs to be addressed very seriously
Addendum
In addition, she stated that 8 local Telegram channels in Ukraine have applied to the National Council and registered as media.
These are local Telegram channels of certain owners who have created accounts there and registered as media. And it's great because we know who we're talking to, we can talk to them if we notice something there, if there's trouble
Recall
The representative of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, said that Telegram poses a threat to the information security of Ukraine