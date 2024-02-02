Propaganda report about "reconstruction": MFA demands explanations from ZDF over visit of their journalist to Mariupol

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 21600 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104920 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133098 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132829 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173615 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170597 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278684 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178095 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167072 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148763 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 40359 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100585 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100149 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102073 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 56047 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 21600 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278684 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246888 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232068 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257469 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 21169 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133098 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104943 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105009 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121231 views
Actual
Propaganda report about "reconstruction": MFA demands explanations from ZDF over visit of their journalist to Mariupol

Propaganda report about "reconstruction": MFA demands explanations from ZDF over visit of their journalist to Mariupol

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24726 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has demanded explanations from the German TV channel ZDF in connection with the trip of its journalist to occupied Mariupol to shoot a report that distorts reality and contributes to Russian propaganda.

Ukraine demands explanations from the German public broadcaster ZDF regarding the visit of their journalist to occupied Mariupol, who filmed a report in the spirit of Russian propagandists  .

This was reported by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko, UNN reports .  

Distorting reality is not journalism. In addition, the visit of the head of the Moscow bureau of the ZDF TV channel to the occupied Mariupol without the consent of Ukraine is a violation of Ukrainian law. We call on ZDF to provide an official explanation

- Nikolenko wrote. 

He noted that  violation of Ukrainian legislation could affect the further work of the media in Ukraine.  

Context

According to BILD, journalist Armin Körper, who heads the channel's Moscow bureau, filmed a report about the city in the spirit of Russian propagandists. The channel presented the program as "a rare look at the Russian occupation.

ZDF correspondent Körper spoke about the "large amount of destruction" he saw. However, he also noted "a lot of reconstruction work" in the city: "Streets, schools, residential buildings and entire neighborhoods are being rebuilt. And it is happening very quickly. Mariupol is not a ghost town," the journalist cynically said.

Russian media subsequently quoted him.  Kurper  also said that the TV channel's team reached Mariupol independently, from Moscow via Rostov-on-Don.  

The report was strongly criticized. For example, Eastern Europe expert Serhiy Sumlennyi of the European Center for Resilience Initiative wrote on X (formerly Twitter): 

ZDF seriously says that before the Russian occupation, it was forbidden to speak Russian in the theater, and so many people are happy that Russia occupied the city

- the post reads.

In addition, the fact that the journalists entered Mariupol with Russian documents caused outrage in the German media space. 

On January 30, an editorial comment appeared on the page with the publication of the ZDF report: 

ZDF takes criticism of its reports from Mariupol seriously. The director of the Moscow studio, Armin Körper, traveled to Mariupol as a journalist to get an independent picture of the situation in the territories occupied in violation of international law. He talks about the city that was completely destroyed as a result of the Russian aggressive war and its forced Russification. Armin Körper suggests that opponents of the Russian occupation have to fear reprisals if they talk to a Western journalist

- the statement reads.

   Appendix

In January 2024, the mayor's office of the Italian city of Modena revoked permission to hold a propaganda exhibition about the alleged "heyday" of Mariupol under Russian occupation.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsMultimedia
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
bildBild
ukraineUkraine
twitterTwitter
mariupolMariupol

Contact us about advertising