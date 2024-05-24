Two killed, outbuilding damaged as a result of shelling in occupied Crimea

In the occupied Crimea, 2 people died as a result of the attacks, and an outbuilding was hit near Alushta. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, 2 people were killed in the temporarily occupied Crimea as a result of an attack allegedly organized by Ukraine.

In addition, according to the latest data, there was a hit on an outbuilding in the area of Alushta.

Recall

Earlier, there were reports of explosions in many cities of the temporarily occupied Crimea, including Simferopol, Saki, Alushta, Yalta, Dzhankoy and Yevpatoriya.

Explosions occurred in the occupied Crimea