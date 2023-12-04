Explosions occurred in the occupied Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions occurred in two districts of the temporarily occupied Crimea, locals report 4-5 explosions
In the temporarily occupied Crimea, explosions were heard in two districts today, up to 5 explosions were counted. This was reported on Monday in local telegram channels, UNN writes.
Explosions were heard in Dzhankoy and Krasnogvardeysky districts. Subscribers counted 4-5 of them,
To recap
In the temporarily occupied Luhansk at night, attack drones attacked an oil depot. Local channels report an arrival.