Explosions occurred in the occupied Crimea

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, explosions were heard in two districts today, up to 5 explosions were counted. This was reported on Monday in local telegram channels, UNN writes.

Explosions were heard in Dzhankoy and Krasnogvardeysky districts. Subscribers counted 4-5 of them, reported the telegram channel "Crimean wind"

To recap

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk at night, attack drones attacked an oil depot. Local channels report an arrival.