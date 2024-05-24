Russia claims to have shot down three ATACMS over Crimea at night

The Russian Defense Ministry said that its air defense system allegedly shot down three ATACMS missiles over the territory of Crimea and two drones over the Belgorod region on the night of May 24, UNN reports citing a Russian post on Telegram.

Details

The Russian Defense Ministry states that three ATACMS tactical missiles were destroyed over the territory of Crimea, and two UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region.

The ministry also stated that unmanned boats of the Ukrainian Navy were allegedly detected in the Black Sea, heading towards the Crimean peninsula. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that three of them were allegedly "destroyed" by regular weapons of the Black Sea Fleet naval aviation.

Recall

Crimean Telegram channels wrote that on the night of May 24, explosions were heard in many cities of the temporarily occupied Crimea . In particular, they were heard in Simferopol, Saki, Alushta, Yalta, Dzhankoy and Yevpatoriya. As reported by the Russian media, 2 people were allegedly killed in the attack in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, according to the latest data, there were hits on an outbuilding in the area of Alushta.