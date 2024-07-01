The enemy continues to actively use the catastrophic environmental situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for its propaganda purposes. This time, with the participation of state employees, the Black Sea coast was demonstratively cleaned, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

According to the Center, employees of environmental institutions in the temporarily occupied Kherson region collected tons of garbage along the shore. They did this as part of an all-Russian "educational" environmental campaign. However, the local collaborators, who gathered the people for show, forgot the main truth that could solve the problem of the total destruction of the Black Sea region - it is clean where there is no litter, not where such events are held for the cameras on the instructions of the Kremlin.

Unauthorized landfills and construction waste have flooded not only the temporarily occupied Kherson region, but also other territories seized by Russian terrorists, the Center summarized.