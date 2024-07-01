$41.340.03
Occupants staged another propaganda campaign on the Black Sea coast: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50616 views

The Russian occupiers used state employees to demonstratively clean the Black Sea coast in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as part of a propaganda campaign, ignoring the main truth that the ecological destruction of the region can only be solved by stopping littering, not by holding events for the cameras at the behest of the Kremlin.

Occupants staged another propaganda campaign on the Black Sea coast: what is known

The enemy continues to actively use the catastrophic environmental situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for its propaganda purposes. This time, with the participation of state employees, the Black Sea coast was demonstratively cleaned, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance. 

According to the Center, employees of environmental institutions in the temporarily occupied Kherson region collected tons of garbage along the shore. They did this as part of an all-Russian "educational" environmental campaign. However, the local collaborators, who gathered the people for show, forgot the main truth that could solve the problem of the total destruction of the Black Sea region - it is clean where there is no litter, not where such events are held for the cameras on the instructions of the Kremlin.

The famous beach of Big Yalta is being given for construction to the son of the head of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs: the National Resistance Center has learned the details28.06.24, 16:36 • 12260 views

Unauthorized landfills and construction waste have flooded not only the temporarily occupied Kherson region, but also other territories seized by Russian terrorists, the Center summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Yalta
Black Sea
Ukraine
Kherson
