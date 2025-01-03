Oil slick after Russian tanker accident reaches Sevastopol

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 74243 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155119 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131431 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138781 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136669 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175955 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111578 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167795 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104627 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135647 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134945 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 64767 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103947 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106143 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155130 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175961 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167797 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195359 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184465 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134945 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135647 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144386 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135924 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152995 views
Oil slick after Russian tanker accident reaches Sevastopol

Oil slick after Russian tanker accident reaches Sevastopol

 • 23726 views

An oil slick measuring 1.5 by 1.5 meters after the Russian tanker accident reached Sevastopol. Birds contaminated with fuel oil were found in the areas of Uchkuyivka, Laspi and Omega Bay.

An oil slick measuring 1.5 by 1.5 meters after the accident of Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait has reached Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea, UNN reports with reference to Krym.Realii.

Details 

"A small oil slick of 1.5 by 1.5 meters reached Sevastopol today, it was discovered at the entrance to Balaklava Bay," Mikhail Razvazhayev, the Russian-appointed ‘governor’ of the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, said, as quoted by the media.

According to him, there have also been isolated cases of birds being found in fuel oil near Uchkuyivka, Laspi and Omega Bay.

Recall 

After the accident of Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait, the fuel oil slick moved towards Yalta. Local residents found contaminated birds, which were taken to the Skazka Zoo for treatment.

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
yaltaYalta
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol

