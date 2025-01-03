Oil slick after Russian tanker accident reaches Sevastopol

An oil slick measuring 1.5 by 1.5 meters after the accident of Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait has reached Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea, UNN reports with reference to Krym.Realii.

Details

"A small oil slick of 1.5 by 1.5 meters reached Sevastopol today, it was discovered at the entrance to Balaklava Bay," Mikhail Razvazhayev, the Russian-appointed ‘governor’ of the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, said, as quoted by the media.

According to him, there have also been isolated cases of birds being found in fuel oil near Uchkuyivka, Laspi and Omega Bay.

Recall

After the accident of Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait, the fuel oil slick moved towards Yalta. Local residents found contaminated birds, which were taken to the Skazka Zoo for treatment.