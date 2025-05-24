Sybiha opened the premiere of the Cultural Forces film "In Thanks We Trust" about a music tour to show gratitude to the USA

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, opened the premiere of the film "In Thanks We Trust" by the Cultural Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook account of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is noted that the film tells about a musical tour of the United States: 30,000 kilometers, 69 cities and 260 performances, which combines "the heart, voice and soul of our nation."

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, this is an example of cultural diplomacy and a manifestation of soft power, which is capable of reaching hearts thousands of kilometers away and reminding the world of the real Ukraine and its people.

This is the embodiment of the same soft power that cannot be destroyed by missiles. This force acts where political slogans or official documents do not work. This is the power of art, which touches the soul and helps the world see the real Ukraine and our people. - the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine writes.

Andriy Sybiha also emphasized that the film is a sincere emotion and an expression of gratitude to the American people for the military, political, economic and humanitarian assistance that the United States provides to Ukraine in the context of a full-scale war.

"I would like everyone who watches this film to hear in it the voice of a nation that, despite the dark times, does not lose the light in its soul. To see through real stories what we are fighting for. And to feel our sincere gratitude for the support," the Ukrainian diplomat wrote.

