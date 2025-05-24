Sybiha opened the premiere of the Cultural Forces film "In Thanks We Trust" about a music tour to show gratitude to the USA

$41.500.06
Combined shelling of Kyiv: many casualties and fires in the city
11:19 PM • 516 views

Combined shelling of Kyiv: many casualties and fires in the city

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 58688 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 67540 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 54472 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 69591 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 62825 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 51362 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 50871 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46640 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 166745 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

Mineral Resources Agreement: Ukraine and the USA launched the Reconstruction Fund

May 23, 01:54 PM • 12840 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 25973 views

Battles for Sumy and Kharkiv will begin: Zhorin pointed out the main dangers of Putin's "buffer zone"

May 23, 03:13 PM • 15267 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 23200 views

Explosions again in Kyiv: Ukrainian capital under combined enemy attack, air defense is working

09:59 PM • 14777 views
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 58690 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 166745 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 261890 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 341702 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 329206 views
Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

07:29 PM • 4050 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

06:15 PM • 6548 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

05:58 PM • 10307 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 23223 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 25997 views
Sybiha opened the premiere of the Cultural Forces film "In Thanks We Trust" about a music tour to show gratitude to the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 850 views

Andriy Sybiha opened the premiere of a film about a US tour that combined 69 cities and 260 performances. This is an expression of gratitude for the assistance to Ukraine and cultural diplomacy.

Sybiha opened the premiere of the Cultural Forces film "In Thanks We Trust" about a music tour to show gratitude to the USA

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, opened the premiere of the film "In Thanks We Trust" by the Cultural Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook account of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

It is noted that the film tells about a musical tour of the United States: 30,000 kilometers, 69 cities and 260 performances, which combines "the heart, voice and soul of our nation."

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, this is an example of cultural diplomacy and a manifestation of soft power, which is capable of reaching hearts thousands of kilometers away and reminding the world of the real Ukraine and its people.

This is the embodiment of the same soft power that cannot be destroyed by missiles. This force acts where political slogans or official documents do not work. This is the power of art, which touches the soul and helps the world see the real Ukraine and our people.

- the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine writes.

Andriy Sybiha also emphasized that the film is a sincere emotion and an expression of gratitude to the American people for the military, political, economic and humanitarian assistance that the United States provides to Ukraine in the context of a full-scale war.

"I would like everyone who watches this film to hear in it the voice of a nation that, despite the dark times, does not lose the light in its soul. To see through real stories what we are fighting for. And to feel our sincere gratitude for the support," the Ukrainian diplomat wrote.

Let us remind you

The documentary about the 210th separate special battalion "BERLINGO" received the British BAFTA TV Awards 2025. The film tells about the protection of the railway line near Kupyansk.

Ukrainian director Chernov receives new prestigious award after Oscar01.02.25, 08:39 • 29432 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Culture
Andrii Sybiha
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine
