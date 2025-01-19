ukenru
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 was recorded in Yalta

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 was recorded in Yalta

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30252 views

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale was recorded in Yalta. The main shock was followed by six more aftershocks.

Early in the morning on January 19, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale was recorded in Yalta, said Marina Bondar, deputy director of the Russian Institute of Seismology and Geodynamics. This was reported by Krym.Realii, according to UNN.

On January 19, 2025, seismic stations in Crimea registered an earthquake with intensity Kp=9.1 and magnitude MSH=2.8. The epicenter was located in Yalta district,

- the message says.

Later Bondar reported that after the main shock, six more so-called aftershocks (repeated shocks) were recorded.

“We had six weak aftershocks after the main shock. Now we have another earthquake, and we are still collecting information on it,” Bondar said.

"Before the dishes clanged": two earthquakes hit the Russian city of Sochi in one day

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

