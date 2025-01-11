"Before the dishes clanged": two earthquakes hit the Russian city of Sochi in one day

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 37048 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144084 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125510 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133251 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132977 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169207 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110309 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162690 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104395 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113930 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 88657 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128376 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127022 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 86182 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100158 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144084 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169207 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162690 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190504 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179768 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127022 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128376 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142256 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133944 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151180 views
"Before the dishes clanged": two earthquakes hit the Russian city of Sochi in one day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25751 views

Two earthquakes were recorded in Sochi, Russia, within one day with magnitudes of 3.5 and 3.9 on the Richter scale. The tremors were felt in different parts of the city, but there were no damages or injuries.

The second earthquake in a day was recorded in Sochi, Russia. This was reported by Mash with reference to local residents, UNN reports.

Details

In the morning, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations recorded aftershocks at a depth of five kilometers with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale and an intensity of 2.

At 20:44 local time, Sochi residents felt a second earthquake in the city center, Dagomys and Adler, with no injuries and no damage reported. Residents report that it shook "until the dishes rang.

Add

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Krasnodar Krai reported that a seismic event with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale and an intensity of 3 points was registered at a depth of 5 km.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

