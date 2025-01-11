"Before the dishes clanged": two earthquakes hit the Russian city of Sochi in one day

The second earthquake in a day was recorded in Sochi, Russia. This was reported by Mash with reference to local residents, UNN reports.

Details

In the morning, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations recorded aftershocks at a depth of five kilometers with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale and an intensity of 2.

At 20:44 local time, Sochi residents felt a second earthquake in the city center, Dagomys and Adler, with no injuries and no damage reported. Residents report that it shook "until the dishes rang.

Add

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Krasnodar Krai reported that a seismic event with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale and an intensity of 3 points was registered at a depth of 5 km.