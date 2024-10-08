Explosions in occupied Crimea: what is known

Today, October 8, residents of the temporarily occupied peninsula heard powerful explosions, according to Krymsky Viter, UNN reports .

Details

“Two explosions were heard by subscribers from Sevastopol to Miskhor,” Krymskiy Vetr reported .

Residents of Bakhchisaray district and Yalta also heard two powerful explosions .

Recall

In July, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov statedthat the Crimean bridge should be destroyed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commenting on when the Crimean bridge will be destroyed noted that the GUR can surprise the information space.