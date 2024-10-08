ukenru
Explosions in occupied Crimea: what is known

Explosions in occupied Crimea: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11904 views

Residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea heard two powerful explosions on October 8. The sounds of the explosions were heard from Sevastopol to Miskhor, as well as in Bakhchisaray district and Yalta.

Today, October 8, residents of the temporarily occupied peninsula heard powerful explosions, according to Krymsky Viter, UNN reports

Details 

“Two explosions were heard by subscribers from Sevastopol to Miskhor,” Krymskiy Vetr reported . 

Residents of Bakhchisaray district and Yalta also heard two powerful explosions . 

Recall 

In July, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov statedthat the Crimean bridge should be destroyed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commenting on when the Crimean bridge will be destroyed noted that the GUR can surprise the information space. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
yaltaYalta
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol

