Ukraine withdraws from another CIS agreement: Zelenskyy signs decree

Ukraine has withdrawn from the Agreement on the Protection of State Borders and Maritime Economic Zones of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which was concluded in March 1992 in Kyiv. This is stated in Decree No. 82/2026 of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"In accordance with paragraph 3 of part one of Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine, guided by Article 24 of the Law of Ukraine "On International Treaties of Ukraine" and Article 56 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, I hereby decree: to withdraw from the Agreement on the Protection of State Borders and Maritime Economic Zones of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States, concluded on March 20, 1992, in Kyiv," the decree states.

According to the document, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is instructed to notify the depositary of the Agreement on the Protection of State Borders and Maritime Economic Zones of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States of Ukraine's withdrawal from the said agreement.

The Moldovan authorities initiated the process of denouncing key agreements that form the legal basis of the country's membership in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered four draft laws on the termination of agreements in relations with the Russian Federation and the CIS.