Ukraine withdraws from another CIS agreement: Zelenskyy signs decree

05:23 PM • 7392 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
04:43 PM • 17918 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 17296 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
January 26, 12:45 PM • 23621 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
January 26, 11:57 AM • 22616 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 37551 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 24793 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
January 26, 10:01 AM • 49052 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22516 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41747 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silence
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what Ukrenergo says
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
04:43 PM • 17918 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 10:01 AM • 49051 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Bloggers
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silence
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Shahed-136

Ukraine withdraws from another CIS agreement: Zelenskyy signs decree

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Ukraine has withdrawn from the Agreement on the Protection of State Borders and Maritime Economic Zones of the CIS Member States, concluded in 1992. President Zelenskyy signed a corresponding decree, instructing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to notify the depositary of the withdrawal.

Ukraine withdraws from another CIS agreement: Zelenskyy signs decree

Ukraine has withdrawn from the Agreement on the Protection of State Borders and Maritime Economic Zones of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which was concluded in March 1992 in Kyiv. This is stated in Decree No. 82/2026 of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

"In accordance with paragraph 3 of part one of Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine, guided by Article 24 of the Law of Ukraine "On International Treaties of Ukraine" and Article 56 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, I hereby decree: to withdraw from the Agreement on the Protection of State Borders and Maritime Economic Zones of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States, concluded on March 20, 1992, in Kyiv," the decree states.

According to the document, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is instructed to notify the depositary of the Agreement on the Protection of State Borders and Maritime Economic Zones of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States of Ukraine's withdrawal from the said agreement.

Recall

The Moldovan authorities initiated the process of denouncing key agreements that form the legal basis of the country's membership in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered four draft laws on the termination of agreements in relations with the Russian Federation and the CIS. 30.05.25, 17:31 • 2161 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy