The Cabinet of Ministers has registered four draft laws on the termination of agreements in relations with the Russian Federation and the CIS.

The Cabinet proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to approve the termination of three agreements and one convention in Ukraine's relations with Russia and the CIS. The Cabinet has registered the relevant draft laws. This was announced by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The Cabinet has registered, in particular, draft laws:

Draft Law "On Termination of the Convention on International Road Transport of Passengers and Luggage in Ukraine's Relations with the Russian Federation" (registration No. 0320);

Draft Law "On Withdrawal from the Agreement on Priority Measures for the Protection of Victims of Armed Conflicts, Concluded within the Commonwealth of Independent States" (registration No. 0319):

Draft Law "On Withdrawal from the Agreement on the Procedure for Transit through the Territories of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States" (registration No. 0318).

Draft Law "On Termination of Participation in the Agreement on Mutual Recognition of Licenses for Construction Activities Issued by Licensing Authorities of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States" (registration No. 0317).

