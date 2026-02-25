Near Zaporizhzhia, GUR fighters destroyed assault groups and cut off Russian logistics

Photo: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The GUR special unit "Artan" is implementing a comprehensive operation in the Zaporizhzhia direction. A series of successful offensive actions have been carried out, and control over important positions has been regained. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

During the operation, in conditions of complex logistics and constant attempts by the enemy to hold positions using "meat assaults," "Artan" fighters, in cooperation with other units of the Active Actions Department of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Defense Forces of Ukraine, regained control over important positions and significantly improved the tactical situation in the specified sector of the front. As part of the mission: advanced assault groups of the Russian army were destroyed; enemy personnel and equipment concentration points were hit; dozens of occupiers were eliminated - the post states.

Also, according to preliminary data, a crucial component of the special operation was the cutting off of key enemy logistical arteries by establishing fire control over them. Strikes on the logistics and communication nodes of the Russian occupiers are currently preventing their assaults in the specified direction.

These active actions were carried out in close cooperation with other units of the GUR's Active Actions Department and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. They allowed for the creation of a stable bridgehead for further clearing of the settlement and the final expulsion of the enemy - said the commander of "Artan," Viktor Torkotiuk, with the call sign "Titan," adding that the goal of the Ukrainian defenders remains to eliminate the threat of the enemy breaking through to the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia.

According to "Titan," the effectiveness of the offensive actions near Stepnohirsk is due to the high level of coordination of the components involved in the mission: assault groups operate with the support of heavy strike UAV crews, artillery, and other means of fire influence.

The operation is currently ongoing.

Recall

During the day, the occupiers attacked 32 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of which four people died and two were injured. 12 airstrikes, 401 UAV attacks, 7 MLRS shellings, and 223 artillery strikes were recorded.