Near Zaporizhzhia, GUR fighters destroyed assault groups and cut off Russian logistics

09:16 AM • 9926 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 15684 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 14901 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
06:19 AM • 14383 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 20185 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 26868 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 22331 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 20053 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 17179 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 16194 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
Popular news
Ukrainian unfurled the largest national flag on Mount KilimanjaroPhotoFebruary 25, 01:57 AM • 5692 views
Kyiv will never agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Ukraine at the UN Security CouncilFebruary 25, 02:32 AM • 15259 views
The "thousand cuts" tactic: Russians adopted the experience of World War II in the war against Ukraine - France24February 25, 03:06 AM • 14032 views
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassador07:00 AM • 10992 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - Politico09:26 AM • 11298 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 37628 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 48097 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 65599 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 82642 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 85001 views
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 14482 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 18212 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 20566 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 25345 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 33853 views
Near Zaporizhzhia, GUR fighters destroyed assault groups and cut off Russian logistics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The GUR special unit "Artan" conducted a complex operation in the Zaporizhzhia direction, regaining control over important positions. Forward groups were destroyed, equipment was hit, dozens of occupiers were eliminated, and logistical arteries were cut off.

Near Zaporizhzhia, GUR fighters destroyed assault groups and cut off Russian logistics
Photo: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The GUR special unit "Artan" is implementing a comprehensive operation in the Zaporizhzhia direction. A series of successful offensive actions have been carried out, and control over important positions has been regained. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

During the operation, in conditions of complex logistics and constant attempts by the enemy to hold positions using "meat assaults," "Artan" fighters, in cooperation with other units of the Active Actions Department of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Defense Forces of Ukraine, regained control over important positions and significantly improved the tactical situation in the specified sector of the front. As part of the mission: advanced assault groups of the Russian army were destroyed; enemy personnel and equipment concentration points were hit; dozens of occupiers were eliminated

- the post states.

Also, according to preliminary data, a crucial component of the special operation was the cutting off of key enemy logistical arteries by establishing fire control over them. Strikes on the logistics and communication nodes of the Russian occupiers are currently preventing their assaults in the specified direction.

These active actions were carried out in close cooperation with other units of the GUR's Active Actions Department and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. They allowed for the creation of a stable bridgehead for further clearing of the settlement and the final expulsion of the enemy

- said the commander of "Artan," Viktor Torkotiuk, with the call sign "Titan," adding that the goal of the Ukrainian defenders remains to eliminate the threat of the enemy breaking through to the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia.

According to "Titan," the effectiveness of the offensive actions near Stepnohirsk is due to the high level of coordination of the components involved in the mission: assault groups operate with the support of heavy strike UAV crews, artillery, and other means of fire influence.

The operation is currently ongoing.

Recall

During the day, the occupiers attacked 32 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of which four people died and two were injured. 12 airstrikes, 401 UAV attacks, 7 MLRS shellings, and 223 artillery strikes were recorded.

Alla Kiosak

