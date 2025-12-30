52 out of 60 Russian drones and one out of two ballistic Iskanders neutralized over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with two ballistic missiles and 60 drones; one ballistic missile and 52 drones were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 30 (from 18:00 on December 29), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and Voronezh region, as well as 60 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 40 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed one ballistic missile and 52 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country. A ballistic missile and 8 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 5 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: infrastructure facility damaged, one person injured