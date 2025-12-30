52 out of 60 Russian drones and one out of two ballistic Iskanders neutralized over Ukraine

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
04:26 AM • 5702 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
03:07 AM • 11585 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 14240 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 22018 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 24730 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 20163 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 21862 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 22129 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 20153 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 23204 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3m/s
78%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Vyshhorod, powerful generators were installed and connected near residential buildings - SESPhotoDecember 29, 09:26 PM • 11171 views
In Luhansk hospitals, medical care is provided by untrained students - CNSDecember 29, 09:55 PM • 5142 views
Lavrov insists that Ukrainians from Russia should participate in the presidential elections in UkraineDecember 29, 11:30 PM • 9064 views
Zelenskyy: I don't trust Putin, he doesn't want Ukraine to succeed01:50 AM • 16031 views
Ukraine received emergency vehicles as part of humanitarian support from Kazakhstan - Ministry of HealthPhoto02:26 AM • 8780 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 35186 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 36206 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 40993 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 157037 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 198048 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Benjamin Netanyahu
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Gaza Strip
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 19236 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 32164 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 41314 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 51817 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 157037 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Fox News
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
Heating

52 out of 60 Russian drones and one out of two ballistic Iskanders neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

On the night of December 30, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles and 60 attack UAVs. Air defense forces shot down one missile and 52 drones; hits were recorded.

52 out of 60 Russian drones and one out of two ballistic Iskanders neutralized over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with two ballistic missiles and 60 drones; one ballistic missile and 52 drones were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 30 (from 18:00 on December 29), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and Voronezh region, as well as 60 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 40 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed one ballistic missile and 52 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country. A ballistic missile and 8 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 5 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: infrastructure facility damaged, one person injured30.12.25, 06:42 • 2154 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Ukraine