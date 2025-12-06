Ukrzaliznytsia changed the movement of suburban trains in Kyiv region due to shelling of infrastructure in Fastiv: list of routes 6 December 2025

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
04:00 AM • 972 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 14710 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 26531 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 23421 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 44288 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 33036 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 33944 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 44995 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 50583 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 43038 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
92%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Alchevsk Iron and Steel Works likely attacked by drones: video appeared on social mediaVideoDecember 5, 07:00 PM • 5768 views
Evacuation train brought families from Dnipropetrovsk region to Mukachevo: detailsPhotoDecember 5, 09:40 PM • 4694 views
Orban raises the stakes: Hungary refuses to issue Eurobonds for aid to UkraineDecember 5, 09:59 PM • 3822 views
Kadyrov promises "harsh response" to Ukraine after drone attack on GroznyVideoDecember 5, 10:31 PM • 10656 views
Missile threat across Ukraine: MiG-31K take-off recorded, explosions in several cities11:54 PM • 10003 views
Publications
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 17219 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 32798 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 44288 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 44474 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 77909 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Hnatov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 19114 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 27400 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 29881 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 43828 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 43451 views
Actual
Technology
Cruise missile
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Ukrzaliznytsia changed the movement of suburban trains in Kyiv region due to shelling of infrastructure in Fastiv: list of routes 6 December 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Due to the massive shelling of railway infrastructure in Fastiv, Ukrzaliznytsia changed the movement of suburban trains on December 6. Some trains will temporarily not run, while others will change routes, heading to Motovylivka, Fastiv-2, and Kozhanka.

Ukrzaliznytsia changed the movement of suburban trains in Kyiv region due to shelling of infrastructure in Fastiv: list of routes

Due to the massive shelling of railway infrastructure in Fastiv (Kyiv region), Ukrzaliznytsia has introduced changes in the movement of suburban trains on December 6. This is reported by UNN with reference to the carrier's message.

Details

It is noted that a number of trains will not be able to travel along their usual routes today - in particular, we are talking about the directions of Slavutych, Zhytomyr and the capital.

On December 6, the following will be temporarily suspended:

  • No. 6851 Chernihiv - Slavutych
    • No. 6854 Slavutych - Chernihiv
      • No. 6853 Chernihiv - Slavutych
        • No. 6856 Slavutych - Chernihiv
          • No. 6002 Fastiv-1 - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)
            • No. 6491 Fastiv-1 - Zhytomyr
              • No. 6491 Fastiv-1 - Zhytomyr
                • No. 7034 Zhytomyr - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)
                  • No. 7037 Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban) - Zhytomyr
                    • No. 7030 Fastiv-1 - Kyiv-Pas. (Northern)
                      • No. 7042 Fastiv-1 - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)
                        • No. 6540 Fastiv-1 - Sviatoshyn

                          Information on changed routes

                          At the same time, some trains will run on changed routes, including to Motovylivka, Fastiv-2 and Kozhanka stations.

                          Regional trains:

                          • No. 892 Boyarka - Slavutych (instead of Fastiv-Slavutych).

                            Suburban trains instead of Fastiv-1 station

                            Ukrzaliznytsia also reported on trains that will pass by Fastiv-1 station.

                            Will go to/from Motovylivka station:

                            • No. 6001 Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban) - Motovylivka
                              • No. 6006 Motovylivka - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)
                                • No. 6007 Kyiv-Pas. (Northern) - Motovylivka
                                  • No. 6012 Motovylivka - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)

                                    To/from Fastiv-2 station:

                                    • No. 6231 Myronivka - Fastiv-2
                                      • No. 6234 Fastiv-2 - Myronivka

                                        To/from Kozhanka station:

                                        • No. 6202 Koziatyn - Kozhanka
                                          • No. 6201 Kozhanka - Koziatyn
                                            • No. 6204 Koziatyn - Kozhanka
                                              • No. 6203 Kozhanka - Koziatyn

                                                Recall

                                                Ukrzaliznytsia promptly changed the routes of passenger trains passing through Fastiv, Kyiv region, due to massive shelling of railway infrastructure. Delays are controlled, movement does not stop.

                                                Enemy attack on Kyiv region: three wounded06.12.25, 03:53 • 3052 views

                                                Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                                                SocietyKyiv region
                                                War in Ukraine
                                                Kyiv Oblast
                                                Fastiv
                                                Ukrainian Railways
                                                Myronivka
                                                Chernihiv
                                                Zhytomyr