Ukrzaliznytsia changed the movement of suburban trains in Kyiv region due to shelling of infrastructure in Fastiv: list of routes 6 December 2025
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the massive shelling of railway infrastructure in Fastiv, Ukrzaliznytsia changed the movement of suburban trains on December 6. Some trains will temporarily not run, while others will change routes, heading to Motovylivka, Fastiv-2, and Kozhanka.
Due to the massive shelling of railway infrastructure in Fastiv (Kyiv region), Ukrzaliznytsia has introduced changes in the movement of suburban trains on December 6. This is reported by UNN with reference to the carrier's message.
Details
It is noted that a number of trains will not be able to travel along their usual routes today - in particular, we are talking about the directions of Slavutych, Zhytomyr and the capital.
On December 6, the following will be temporarily suspended:
- No. 6851 Chernihiv - Slavutych
- No. 6854 Slavutych - Chernihiv
- No. 6853 Chernihiv - Slavutych
- No. 6856 Slavutych - Chernihiv
- No. 6002 Fastiv-1 - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)
- No. 6491 Fastiv-1 - Zhytomyr
- No. 7034 Zhytomyr - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)
- No. 7037 Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban) - Zhytomyr
- No. 7030 Fastiv-1 - Kyiv-Pas. (Northern)
- No. 7042 Fastiv-1 - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)
- No. 6540 Fastiv-1 - Sviatoshyn
Information on changed routes
At the same time, some trains will run on changed routes, including to Motovylivka, Fastiv-2 and Kozhanka stations.
Regional trains:
- No. 892 Boyarka - Slavutych (instead of Fastiv-Slavutych).
Suburban trains instead of Fastiv-1 station
Ukrzaliznytsia also reported on trains that will pass by Fastiv-1 station.
Will go to/from Motovylivka station:
- No. 6001 Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban) - Motovylivka
- No. 6006 Motovylivka - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)
- No. 6007 Kyiv-Pas. (Northern) - Motovylivka
- No. 6012 Motovylivka - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)
To/from Fastiv-2 station:
- No. 6231 Myronivka - Fastiv-2
- No. 6234 Fastiv-2 - Myronivka
To/from Kozhanka station:
- No. 6202 Koziatyn - Kozhanka
- No. 6201 Kozhanka - Koziatyn
- No. 6204 Koziatyn - Kozhanka
- No. 6203 Kozhanka - Koziatyn
Recall
Ukrzaliznytsia promptly changed the routes of passenger trains passing through Fastiv, Kyiv region, due to massive shelling of railway infrastructure. Delays are controlled, movement does not stop.
