Ukrzaliznytsia changed the movement of suburban trains in Kyiv region due to shelling of infrastructure in Fastiv: list of routes 6 December 2025

Due to the massive shelling of railway infrastructure in Fastiv (Kyiv region), Ukrzaliznytsia has introduced changes in the movement of suburban trains on December 6. This is reported by UNN with reference to the carrier's message.

Details

It is noted that a number of trains will not be able to travel along their usual routes today - in particular, we are talking about the directions of Slavutych, Zhytomyr and the capital.

On December 6, the following will be temporarily suspended:

No. 6851 Chernihiv - Slavutych

No. 6854 Slavutych - Chernihiv

No. 6853 Chernihiv - Slavutych

No. 6856 Slavutych - Chernihiv

No. 6002 Fastiv-1 - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)

No. 6491 Fastiv-1 - Zhytomyr

No. 7034 Zhytomyr - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)

No. 7037 Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban) - Zhytomyr

No. 7030 Fastiv-1 - Kyiv-Pas. (Northern)

No. 7042 Fastiv-1 - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)

No. 6540 Fastiv-1 - Sviatoshyn

Information on changed routes

At the same time, some trains will run on changed routes, including to Motovylivka, Fastiv-2 and Kozhanka stations.

Regional trains:

No. 892 Boyarka - Slavutych (instead of Fastiv-Slavutych).

Suburban trains instead of Fastiv-1 station

Ukrzaliznytsia also reported on trains that will pass by Fastiv-1 station.

Will go to/from Motovylivka station:

No. 6001 Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban) - Motovylivka

No. 6006 Motovylivka - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)

No. 6007 Kyiv-Pas. (Northern) - Motovylivka

No. 6012 Motovylivka - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)

To/from Fastiv-2 station:

No. 6231 Myronivka - Fastiv-2

No. 6234 Fastiv-2 - Myronivka

To/from Kozhanka station:

No. 6202 Koziatyn - Kozhanka

No. 6201 Kozhanka - Koziatyn

No. 6204 Koziatyn - Kozhanka

No. 6203 Kozhanka - Koziatyn

Recall

Ukrzaliznytsia promptly changed the routes of passenger trains passing through Fastiv, Kyiv region, due to massive shelling of railway infrastructure. Delays are controlled, movement does not stop.

