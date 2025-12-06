Enemy attack on Kyiv region: three wounded

$42.180.02
December 5, 06:15 PM • 11931 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 21357 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 20808 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 40771 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 31256 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 33085 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 44376 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 50057 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 42550 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 76726 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
New York in the grip of frosts and ice: fluctuating temperatures break 80-year recordDecember 5, 04:49 PM • 6988 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 15021 views
What does it even mean to give away one's land? Syrskyi on Ukraine's rejection of territories as part of a peace planDecember 5, 06:10 PM • 3988 views
Kadyrov promises "harsh response" to Ukraine after drone attack on GroznyVideo10:31 PM • 7998 views
Missile threat across Ukraine: MiG-31K take-off recorded, explosions in several cities11:54 PM • 5782 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 15047 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 31403 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 40771 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 43350 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 76726 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Olena Zelenska
Ukraine
United States
Israel
India
Belgium
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 18427 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 26630 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 29184 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 43105 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 42799 views
Technology
Cruise missile
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Enemy attack on Kyiv region: three wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

In the Kyiv region, three people were injured as a result of a massive Russian drone and missile attack. Among the victims are a woman with shrapnel wounds and a man with a lacerated shin.

Enemy attack on Kyiv region: three wounded

In the Kyiv region, three people were injured as a result of a Russian attack. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy massively attacked the region with drones and missiles, peaceful settlements of the region were under attack.

Unfortunately, three people were injured as a result of the terrorist country's attack. Thus, in Vyshhorod district, a woman born in 1979 was hospitalized in a local hospital. She has shrapnel wounds to her arm, chest and back, and a closed injury to her cervical spine. Another 40-year-old woman received a laceration to her cheek. Assistance was provided on the spot, without hospitalization. In Fastiv, a man born in 1983 was injured. He has a laceration to his left shin. He does not require hospitalization.

- Kalashnyk clarified.

He added that the victims were provided with all necessary medical care.

"The enemy attack continues. I ask all residents of the region to remain in safe places. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," the head of the Regional Military Administration urged.

Recall

On the night of December 6, Ukraine suffered a massive enemy attack. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat due to the take-off of a MiG-31K, explosions occurred in Chernihiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and the region.

Ukrzaliznytsia changes train routes due to shelling of railway infrastructure in Fastiv06.12.25, 02:30 • 1182 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
Ukraine