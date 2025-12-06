Enemy attack on Kyiv region: three wounded

In the Kyiv region, three people were injured as a result of a Russian attack. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy massively attacked the region with drones and missiles, peaceful settlements of the region were under attack.

Unfortunately, three people were injured as a result of the terrorist country's attack. Thus, in Vyshhorod district, a woman born in 1979 was hospitalized in a local hospital. She has shrapnel wounds to her arm, chest and back, and a closed injury to her cervical spine. Another 40-year-old woman received a laceration to her cheek. Assistance was provided on the spot, without hospitalization. In Fastiv, a man born in 1983 was injured. He has a laceration to his left shin. He does not require hospitalization. - Kalashnyk clarified.

He added that the victims were provided with all necessary medical care.

"The enemy attack continues. I ask all residents of the region to remain in safe places. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," the head of the Regional Military Administration urged.

Recall

On the night of December 6, Ukraine suffered a massive enemy attack. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat due to the take-off of a MiG-31K, explosions occurred in Chernihiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and the region.

