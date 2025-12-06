Ukrzaliznytsia changes train routes due to shelling of railway infrastructure in Fastiv

Due to the massive shelling of railway infrastructure in Fastiv (Kyiv region), Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) is promptly changing the routes of passenger trains that were supposed to pass through the city tonight. This is reported by UNN with reference to the carrier's statement.

Details

It is noted that delays are currently controlled, and dispatchers will take care of possible transfers.

In Fastiv itself, the alarm is still ongoing, people are in shelters. We ask you to carefully listen to the announcements of railway workers at stations and on trains. The movement does not stop - the message says.

Meanwhile, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that there is a missile threat throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of an enemy MiG-31K.

Recall

On the night of December 6, Ukraine suffered a massive enemy attack. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat due to the take-off of a MiG-31K, explosions occurred in Chernihiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and the region.

