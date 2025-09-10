In Lviv, two minors, recruited by Russia, tried to kill a serviceman - SBU

$41.250.03
48.290.09
ukenru
07:09 AM • 2710 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 6980 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 6548 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 35150 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 72569 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 67536 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 74692 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 33510 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 57082 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 101244 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.5m/s
58%
756mm
Popular news
Russian drones flew into Poland: local airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"PhotoSeptember 9, 10:51 PM • 30094 views
Poland officially confirmed that it engaged its own and allied aircraft for airspace security.PhotoSeptember 9, 11:36 PM • 39746 views
"Scientific" fishing for 258 tons: director of state institute exposed for abuse of officePhotoSeptember 10, 12:14 AM • 30670 views
Another Polish airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"PhotoSeptember 10, 12:42 AM • 31055 views
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missiles03:12 AM • 41182 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 72718 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideoSeptember 9, 04:51 PM • 46739 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 74799 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 70855 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 101333 views
Actual people
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 51847 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 48091 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 45788 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 114756 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 70204 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-101
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Kh-59
9K720 Iskander

In Lviv, two minors, recruited by Russia, tried to kill a serviceman - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Two teenagers, 14 and 15 years old, recruited via Telegram, tried to plant explosives near the home of a Ukrainian serviceman.

In Lviv, two minors, recruited by Russia, tried to kill a serviceman - SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented another attempted terrorist attack in Lviv. Two local teenagers, recruited by Russian handlers through anonymous Telegram channels, tried to plant an explosive device near the home of a Ukrainian serviceman. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the 14- and 15-year-old youths received instructions and coordinates of a cache with explosives from the occupiers. Their task was to plant an explosive device near the entrance to the townhouse where a soldier of the Defense Forces lived.

They disguised the device in a flower pot, and to control the "operation," they installed a camera with remote access so that handlers from the Russian Federation could detonate the bomb at the right moment.

According to the case materials, the suspects turned out to be two residents of Lviv, aged 14 and 15, whom the enemy recruited on Telegram channels looking for "easy money."

- reported the SBU.

SBU officers detained the perpetrators immediately after planting the explosives. During searches, a device ready for detonation and smartphones with evidence of correspondence with Russian special services were seized.

Terrorist attack committed in Zhytomyr on order of Russia: one dead and one wounded, two teenagers detained07.08.25, 19:29 • 6450 views

The minors have been notified of suspicion under articles "attempted terrorist act by a group of persons." They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Counterintelligence and SBU investigators in Lviv region are working on the investigation under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.

This is not the first time Russian special services have tried to use teenagers in terrorist attacks.

The SBU and the National Police detained three arsonists who, on FSB orders, destroyed Defense Forces vehicles in Kyiv Oblast. 31.08.25, 03:11 • 4752 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Zhytomyr
Lviv