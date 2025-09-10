In Lviv, two minors, recruited by Russia, tried to kill a serviceman - SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented another attempted terrorist attack in Lviv. Two local teenagers, recruited by Russian handlers through anonymous Telegram channels, tried to plant an explosive device near the home of a Ukrainian serviceman. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the 14- and 15-year-old youths received instructions and coordinates of a cache with explosives from the occupiers. Their task was to plant an explosive device near the entrance to the townhouse where a soldier of the Defense Forces lived.

They disguised the device in a flower pot, and to control the "operation," they installed a camera with remote access so that handlers from the Russian Federation could detonate the bomb at the right moment.

According to the case materials, the suspects turned out to be two residents of Lviv, aged 14 and 15, whom the enemy recruited on Telegram channels looking for "easy money." - reported the SBU.

SBU officers detained the perpetrators immediately after planting the explosives. During searches, a device ready for detonation and smartphones with evidence of correspondence with Russian special services were seized.

The minors have been notified of suspicion under articles "attempted terrorist act by a group of persons." They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Counterintelligence and SBU investigators in Lviv region are working on the investigation under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.

This is not the first time Russian special services have tried to use teenagers in terrorist attacks.

The SBU and the National Police detained three arsonists who, on FSB orders, destroyed Defense Forces vehicles in Kyiv Oblast.