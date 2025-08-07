Terrorist attack committed in Zhytomyr on order of Russia: one dead and one wounded, two teenagers detained

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 13747 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 17963 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 59339 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 60821 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 73477 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 106711 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 68526 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 45199 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 45032 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 56323 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.9m/s
46%
755mm
Popular news
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideoAugust 7, 08:55 AM • 53956 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 84085 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience11:42 AM • 26097 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 49263 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 27766 views
Publications
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 13719 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 28862 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 50337 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 59308 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 60793 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Zakarpattia Oblast
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 84946 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 125604 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 135246 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 126890 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 137910 views
Actual
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136

Terrorist attack committed in Zhytomyr on order of Russia: one dead and one wounded, two teenagers detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

Law enforcement officers detained two minors who committed a terrorist attack in Zhytomyr, which led to the death of a man. The teenagers, recruited by the Russians, made an improvised explosive device, stuffing it with nuts.

Terrorist attack committed in Zhytomyr on order of Russia: one dead and one wounded, two teenagers detained

Law enforcement officers detained two minors who, at the behest of the Russians, committed a terrorist act in Zhytomyr. As a result of their actions, one man died, and another was hospitalized, writes UNN with reference to the SBU.

The Security Service and the National Police detained "red-handed" two Russian agents who committed a terrorist act in Zhytomyr on the evening of August 5. This refers to the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED) in one of the city's microdistricts. As a result of the incident, one man died, and another was hospitalized in serious condition.

- the message says.

The investigation revealed that the terrorist act was prepared by a 17-year-old student of a local vocational lyceum and her peer, both recruited by the enemy. Both came to the attention of Russian curators when they were looking for easy money through Telegram channels.

After recruitment, the minors were given instructions, according to which the defendants made an IED from improvised means. For conspiracy, the Russian agents bought components for the explosive in various stores and local markets.

To maximize damage, they filled the explosive with nuts, and for remote detonation, they equipped it with a mobile phone with remote access for Russian special services. Then the defendants planted the explosive according to the coordinates they also received via messenger from the curator.

- explained the SBU.

Also, at the site of the future terrorist attack, the agents hid a phone camera, through which the occupiers tracked the arrival of victims at the location and activated the IED.

SBU investigators informed the defendants of suspicion of committing a terrorist act that led to the death of a person. A motion was filed with the court to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention. The perpetrators face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Addition

The SBU counterintelligence prevented a terrorist attack in Dnipro, detaining a 29-year-old drug addict from Vinnytsia who was preparing an explosion near an administrative building. The woman, recruited by Russia, received an improvised explosive device in Pavlohrad and hid it in Dnipro.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Telegram
Dnipro
Pavlohrad
Zhytomyr
Vinnytsia