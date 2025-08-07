Terrorist attack committed in Zhytomyr on order of Russia: one dead and one wounded, two teenagers detained

Law enforcement officers detained two minors who, at the behest of the Russians, committed a terrorist act in Zhytomyr. As a result of their actions, one man died, and another was hospitalized, writes UNN with reference to the SBU.

The Security Service and the National Police detained "red-handed" two Russian agents who committed a terrorist act in Zhytomyr on the evening of August 5. This refers to the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED) in one of the city's microdistricts. As a result of the incident, one man died, and another was hospitalized in serious condition. - the message says.

The investigation revealed that the terrorist act was prepared by a 17-year-old student of a local vocational lyceum and her peer, both recruited by the enemy. Both came to the attention of Russian curators when they were looking for easy money through Telegram channels.

After recruitment, the minors were given instructions, according to which the defendants made an IED from improvised means. For conspiracy, the Russian agents bought components for the explosive in various stores and local markets.

To maximize damage, they filled the explosive with nuts, and for remote detonation, they equipped it with a mobile phone with remote access for Russian special services. Then the defendants planted the explosive according to the coordinates they also received via messenger from the curator. - explained the SBU.

Also, at the site of the future terrorist attack, the agents hid a phone camera, through which the occupiers tracked the arrival of victims at the location and activated the IED.

SBU investigators informed the defendants of suspicion of committing a terrorist act that led to the death of a person. A motion was filed with the court to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention. The perpetrators face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The SBU counterintelligence prevented a terrorist attack in Dnipro, detaining a 29-year-old drug addict from Vinnytsia who was preparing an explosion near an administrative building. The woman, recruited by Russia, received an improvised explosive device in Pavlohrad and hid it in Dnipro.