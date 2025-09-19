Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launched

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into a fatal road accident in Zhytomyr, in which a prosecutor died on the evening of September 18. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As reported by the prosecutor's office, yesterday, around 7:30 PM, in the city of Zhytomyr, on Chudnivska Street, a Volkswagen driver hit a pedestrian at a pedestrian crossing. The pedestrian turned out to be a 51-year-old employee of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office. As a result of the accident, the victim sustained severe bodily injuries and died in the hospital.

Under the procedural guidance of the Zhytomyr Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of road safety rules that caused the death of the victim) - stated in the message of the OGP.

The driver was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr Oblast.

The Office of the Prosecutor General expressed sincere condolences to the relatives and loved ones regarding the tragic death of our colleague. "He was an excellent specialist and a kind person," added the OGP.

Addition

UNN learned the details of the tragedy. The deceased is prosecutor Ruslan Chornous. According to our information, the prosecutor was hit by a serviceman at a pedestrian crossing.