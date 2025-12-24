On the eve of the Christmas holidays, AB InBev Efes Ukraine is launching the social campaign "Drank? Don't drive!"

Before the winter holidays, AB InBev Efes Ukraine launches its annual social campaign "Drank? Don't drive!", which for 15 years has been reminding drivers about the importance of road safety and the risks of driving after consuming alcohol, UNN reports.

This year, the program includes interactive activations with "drunk" Drunk Busters goggles at ten partner locations of the WOG gas station network in Kyiv, Chernihiv, and along the Zhytomyr and Odesa highways. The activities took place on the weekends of December 13–14 and December 20–21. Visitors to the gas stations had the opportunity to perform simple tasks first under normal conditions, and then — wearing special Drunk Busters goggles that simulate a mild level of intoxication. Such exercises clearly demonstrate how alcohol slows down reaction time, reduces alertness, changes the perception of depth and distance, narrows the field of vision, and makes safe driving impossible.

The information campaign is supplemented by digital tools and outdoor advertising in major cities of Ukraine — Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Lviv. Its main call — "Don't let alcohol drive!" — reaches a wide audience, which is especially relevant during the Christmas period when people gather more often for celebrations. This year, the campaign uses various communication channels: digital billboards and screens in public places, branding of public transport, and animated banners on automotive websites.

The initiative continues the long-standing work of AB InBev Efes Ukraine in the field of social responsibility and fostering a culture of responsible alcohol consumption. Over the 15 years of the social campaign "Drank? Don't drive!", the company has donated over 520 Drunk Busters kits to driving schools and partners, and the training materials have already been used by over 83,000 future drivers across the country. The social campaign "Drank? Don't drive!" reminds once again: road safety begins with a responsible choice. The company supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals' aspiration to halve the number of deaths and injuries from road accidents by 2030 and believes that in this way it has a unique opportunity to make a significant positive contribution to community development.