On the eve of the Christmas holidays, AB InBev Efes Ukraine is launching the social campaign "Drank? Don't drive!"

Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the liquidation of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 6776 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 25629 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 42925 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 57144 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 64678 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 40409 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 49487 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 22064 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 19242 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Popular news
Two police officers killed in Moscow after car explosion - mediaVideoDecember 24, 01:12 AM • 16148 views
China's military buildup makes US vulnerable - PentagonDecember 24, 01:46 AM • 12195 views
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideoDecember 24, 04:30 AM • 16941 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideo06:59 AM • 6830 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head Kovalenko07:35 AM • 10909 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 57141 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 35333 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 64672 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 49482 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 103807 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideo06:59 AM • 6960 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 30266 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 27758 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 30908 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 32845 views
On the eve of the Christmas holidays, AB InBev Efes Ukraine is launching the social campaign "Drank? Don't drive!"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

AB InBev Efes Ukraine has launched its annual campaign "Drank? Don't drive!" with interactive activations using "drunk" Drunk Busters goggles at WOG gas stations. The program reminds drivers about the dangers of driving after consuming alcohol and covers Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, and Odesa highways.

On the eve of the Christmas holidays, AB InBev Efes Ukraine is launching the social campaign "Drank? Don't drive!"

Before the winter holidays, AB InBev Efes Ukraine launches its annual social campaign "Drank? Don't drive!", which for 15 years has been reminding drivers about the importance of road safety and the risks of driving after consuming alcohol, UNN reports.

This year, the program includes interactive activations with "drunk" Drunk Busters goggles at ten partner locations of the WOG gas station network in Kyiv, Chernihiv, and along the Zhytomyr and Odesa highways. The activities took place on the weekends of December 13–14 and December 20–21. Visitors to the gas stations had the opportunity to perform simple tasks first under normal conditions, and then — wearing special Drunk Busters goggles that simulate a mild level of intoxication. Such exercises clearly demonstrate how alcohol slows down reaction time, reduces alertness, changes the perception of depth and distance, narrows the field of vision, and makes safe driving impossible.

The information campaign is supplemented by digital tools and outdoor advertising in major cities of Ukraine — Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Lviv. Its main call — "Don't let alcohol drive!" — reaches a wide audience, which is especially relevant during the Christmas period when people gather more often for celebrations. This year, the campaign uses various communication channels: digital billboards and screens in public places, branding of public transport, and animated banners on automotive websites.

The initiative continues the long-standing work of AB InBev Efes Ukraine in the field of social responsibility and fostering a culture of responsible alcohol consumption. Over the 15 years of the social campaign "Drank? Don't drive!", the company has donated over 520 Drunk Busters kits to driving schools and partners, and the training materials have already been used by over 83,000 future drivers across the country. The social campaign "Drank? Don't drive!" reminds once again: road safety begins with a responsible choice. The company supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals' aspiration to halve the number of deaths and injuries from road accidents by 2030 and believes that in this way it has a unique opportunity to make a significant positive contribution to community development.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
New Year
Road traffic accident
charity
Dnipro
United Nations
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Zhytomyr
Lviv
Odesa
Kyiv