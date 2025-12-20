In Kyiv region, a train hit a 26-year-old man: law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances

Photo: Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast

Near Snytinka station in Kyiv region, a train hit a 26-year-old man who was sitting on the railway tracks. The victim died at the scene from his injuries. Police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy, reports the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv region, according to UNN.

Details

The police received a report from the station attendant that a local resident had been fatally injured at kilometer 915 within Snytinka station. Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that a passenger train on the Konotop-Fastiv-Zhytomyr route hit a 26-year-old man who was sitting on the railway tracks. The victim died at the scene from his injuries - the message says.

Investigators of the Fastiv Police Department have launched a pre-trial investigation into this fact (Part 3 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of safety rules for the movement or operation of railway, water or air transport, if they caused the death of people).

Recall

At the railway station in Vyshneve, a train on the Fastiv - Kyiv route hit a young man. Arriving at the scene, police preliminarily established that as the train approached the station, a 17-year-old boy jumped from the platform onto the tracks. The boy died from his injuries.