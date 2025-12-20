In Kyiv region, a train hit a 26-year-old man: law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
10:44 AM • 978 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
09:25 AM • 4922 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
08:51 AM • 7954 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
07:13 AM • 10257 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 20318 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 34705 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 26139 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 31808 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 40281 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 31304 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
86%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian troops advanced in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - DeepStatePhotoDecember 20, 01:28 AM • 4240 views
Russian agent detained for attempting to set up video traps on Dnipro highways to monitor the Armed Forces of UkraineDecember 20, 02:33 AM • 11476 views
United States imposes sanctions on Maduro's relatives and associatesDecember 20, 03:10 AM • 3706 views
Putin still seeks to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe - ReutersDecember 20, 04:40 AM • 5172 views
Putin's special envoy went to the US for talks on Ukraine05:57 AM • 10365 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 62959 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 41594 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 50053 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 44341 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 69522 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Rustem Umerov
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Crimea
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 19635 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 66893 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 48294 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 45997 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 52059 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Sukhoi Su-27
Financial Times
S-400 missile system

In Kyiv region, a train hit a 26-year-old man: law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

In Kyiv region, near Snytynka station, a passenger train fatally injured a 26-year-old man who was sitting on the railway tracks. The victim died at the scene, police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.

In Kyiv region, a train hit a 26-year-old man: law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances
Photo: Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast

Near Snytinka station in Kyiv region, a train hit a 26-year-old man who was sitting on the railway tracks. The victim died at the scene from his injuries. Police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy, reports the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv region, according to UNN.

Details

The police received a report from the station attendant that a local resident had been fatally injured at kilometer 915 within Snytinka station. Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that a passenger train on the Konotop-Fastiv-Zhytomyr route hit a 26-year-old man who was sitting on the railway tracks. The victim died at the scene from his injuries

- the message says.

Investigators of the Fastiv Police Department have launched a pre-trial investigation into this fact (Part 3 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of safety rules for the movement or operation of railway, water or air transport, if they caused the death of people).

Recall

At the railway station in Vyshneve, a train on the Fastiv - Kyiv route hit a young man. Arriving at the scene, police preliminarily established that as the train approached the station, a 17-year-old boy jumped from the platform onto the tracks. The boy died from his injuries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesEvents
Road traffic accident
Konotop
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
Zhytomyr
Kyiv