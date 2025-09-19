Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnesses

In Zhytomyr, law enforcement officers are looking for witnesses after a fatal road accident in which a prosecutor died, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr region reported on Friday, writes UNN.

The accident, according to the police, occurred on September 18 at about 7:35 p.m. on Chudnivska Street in the regional center.

"Police are collecting information important for the investigation and are asking witnesses and eyewitnesses to the event to come forward," the police emphasized.

The police urged, "if you witnessed the event, were passing by and have dashcam footage, or have other data that could help the investigation," to contact the police.

According to the police, "preliminarily, a 23-year-old Zhytomyr resident, the driver of a Volkswagen CC car, moving along Chudnivska Street, hit a 51-year-old resident of the regional center who was crossing the road."

"As a result of the accident, the pedestrian was injured and hospitalized. Unfortunately, the man died overnight," the police said.

Qualification - Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code.

In Zhytomyr, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings on the fact of a fatal road accident in Zhytomyr on September 18. A 51-year-old employee of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office died after being hit by a Volkswagen driver at a pedestrian crossing, the prosecutor's office reported.

UNN learned details of the tragedy. The deceased is prosecutor Ruslan Chornous. The man was hit at a pedestrian crossing, according to sources, by a serviceman.