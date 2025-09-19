Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnesses

$41.250.05
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
06:26 AM • 25958 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 34761 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 58567 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 40961 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 49854 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 69887 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 29040 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23717 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 49440 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Kyiv • UNN

 • 3450 views

In Zhytomyr, law enforcement officers are identifying witnesses to a fatal road accident that occurred on September 18 on Chudnivska Street. As a result of a 23-year-old Volkswagen CC driver hitting a 51-year-old pedestrian, the latter sustained injuries and died overnight in the hospital.

In Zhytomyr, law enforcement officers are looking for witnesses after a fatal road accident in which a prosecutor died, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr region reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident, according to the police, occurred on September 18 at about 7:35 p.m. on Chudnivska Street in the regional center.

"Police are collecting information important for the investigation and are asking witnesses and eyewitnesses to the event to come forward," the police emphasized.

The police urged, "if you witnessed the event, were passing by and have dashcam footage, or have other data that could help the investigation," to contact the police.

According to the police, "preliminarily, a 23-year-old Zhytomyr resident, the driver of a Volkswagen CC car, moving along Chudnivska Street, hit a 51-year-old resident of the regional center who was crossing the road."

"As a result of the accident, the pedestrian was injured and hospitalized. Unfortunately, the man died overnight," the police said.

Qualification - Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code.

Recall

In Zhytomyr, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings on the fact of a fatal road accident in Zhytomyr on September 18. A 51-year-old employee of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office died after being hit by a Volkswagen driver at a pedestrian crossing, the prosecutor's office reported.

UNN learned details of the tragedy. The deceased is prosecutor Ruslan Chornous. The man was hit at a pedestrian crossing, according to sources, by a serviceman.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Zhytomyr