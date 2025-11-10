Foreigner caused fatal car accident with minors in Zhytomyr

On November 9, a man lost control of his car, causing a road accident involving three minors in Zhytomyr. This was reported by UNN with reference to the regional police.

Details

According to preliminary information, a 41-year-old foreigner, the driver of a Mercedes Benz car, was driving at high speed and lost control. He drove off the roadway and crashed into a house.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the car and his passenger, a 17-year-old girl, died on the spot. In addition to the deceased, there were two more minor passengers in the car, who were promptly taken to the regional hospital.

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles, which caused the death of several people).

