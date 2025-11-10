Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a minor boy fatally hit a man. This was reported to UNN by local law enforcement officers.

Details

The incident occurred in Kolomyia district of the region. A 16-year-old boy, without a driver's license, drove a VAZ 2109 car onto the road between villages. Losing control, the young man hit a pedestrian. As a result of the collision, a man born in 1961 died on the spot.

The underage driver fled the scene. However, law enforcement officers quickly identified him and his whereabouts.

The boy himself was not injured in the accident. The young man was tested for alcohol or drug intoxication – he was found to be sober.



