Robbery attack on cash collectors in Zhytomyr: suspect extradited from Germany to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
A foreigner suspected of a robbery attack on cash collectors in Zhytomyr in 2019 has been extradited from Germany. He faces life imprisonment, and the court chose a pre-trial measure – detention.
A foreigner suspected of an armed robbery of collectors has been extradited from Germany to Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.
The Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office ensured the extradition of a foreigner from the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine. He is suspected of armed robbery of collectors and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer (Part 2 of Article 187, Part 1 of Article 263, Part 2 of Article 262, Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
Details
In particular, it was established that in September 2019, the foreigner, together with an accomplice, using firearms, committed an armed robbery of police officers of the Police Protection Department in Zhytomyr, who were transporting money. They wounded one of the police officers and seized their service firearms.
For several years, the suspect was hiding abroad, avoiding responsibility.
According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the suspect was detained and handed over to Ukrainian law enforcement officers on October 13, 2025.
The court chose a preventive measure - detention. If found guilty, he faces life imprisonment.
Regarding the other participant in the attack, who is also a foreigner, measures are being taken to establish his whereabouts and detention, including international ones.
