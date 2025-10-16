Robbery attack on cash collectors in Zhytomyr: suspect extradited from Germany to Ukraine

A foreigner suspected of an armed robbery of collectors has been extradited from Germany to Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office ensured the extradition of a foreigner from the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine. He is suspected of armed robbery of collectors and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer (Part 2 of Article 187, Part 1 of Article 263, Part 2 of Article 262, Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)