A member of a criminal organization involved in the production and sale of drugs has been extradited from Poland to Ukraine

A member of a criminal organization, suspected of manufacturing and selling particularly dangerous drugs, including methamphetamine, has been extradited from Poland to Ukraine. The court remanded him in custody. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

On behalf of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office ensured the extradition from the Republic of Poland to Ukraine of a man suspected of creating a criminal organization and illegal drug trafficking (Part 1 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine as amended before 24.10.2024) - the statement reads.

It is reported that, according to the investigation, in 2017–2019, the suspect was a member of a criminal organization of 26 people that operated in the city of Kryvyi Rih.

They set up an underground laboratory where they produced the psychotropic substance "methamphetamine" and the particularly dangerous narcotic drug "PVP", and then sold them through an established distribution network. In September 2019, the man was notified of suspicion of committing these crimes. He was hiding from the investigation, was declared wanted in Ukraine, and later - in international wanted list through Interpol channels. - informs the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that in May 2025, the suspect was detained in Poland.

After considering the request of the Ukrainian side, the competent authorities of Poland decided to extradite him to Ukraine. Currently, the suspect has been delivered to a pre-trial detention facility in Ukraine, and the indictment has been sent to court. - the statement reads.

In addition, at the request of the prosecutor, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for him.

Addition

