Gave birth to a child and left it near a dumpster: police launched an investigation into a 15-year-old resident of Zhytomyr

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
11:38 AM • 392 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
10:22 AM • 5472 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
09:41 AM • 9474 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
November 21, 05:29 AM • 18815 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:00 AM • 26062 views
Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US
November 21, 04:07 AM • 37745 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
November 21, 01:12 AM • 21870 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
November 20, 10:25 PM • 24735 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 25122 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
November 20, 08:30 PM • 22404 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.1m/s
95%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Ambassador to the UN threatened Russia with sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine if the Kremlin does not stop the warNovember 21, 02:58 AM • 19922 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideo06:32 AM • 23695 views
Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shownPhoto06:53 AM • 12751 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points08:00 AM • 19772 views
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNN08:07 AM • 11496 views
Publications
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo11:38 AM • 362 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia09:41 AM • 9444 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points08:00 AM • 19988 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of UkraineNovember 21, 04:07 AM • 37735 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 57352 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Petro Poroshenko
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideo09:58 AM • 4614 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideo06:32 AM • 23870 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 38467 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 52347 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 74209 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Tesla Model Y

Gave birth to a child and left it near a dumpster: police launched an investigation into a 15-year-old resident of Zhytomyr

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2914 views

Law enforcement officers in Zhytomyr are investigating the discovery of a newborn child near a dumpster on November 19. Police established that the child was born by a 15-year-old girl.

Gave birth to a child and left it near a dumpster: police launched an investigation into a 15-year-old resident of Zhytomyr

Law enforcement officers in Zhytomyr are investigating the discovery of a newborn baby near a dumpster on the evening of November 19. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Details

According to the police, on November 19, at about 6:15 PM, a local resident found an infant near a dumpster on Pokrovska Street. She reported the discovery to the police, who then called medics to the scene.

The boy was hospitalized, and the police began searching for his mother. Investigators also launched a pre-trial investigation with preliminary qualification under Part 3 of Article 135 (Leaving in danger) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from three to eight years.

Law enforcement officers reviewed surveillance camera footage near the scene, interviewed possible witnesses, conducted a number of other investigative measures, and established that the child was born by a 15-year-old resident of Zhytomyr.

In this regard, juvenile police officers are working with the girl's family.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, a number of expert examinations are planned, including regarding the girl's mental state, as well as establishing the child's father

- the report says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Kyiv, a man was notified of suspicion of raping an 11-year-old girl whom he invited for a walk in the park. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Zhytomyr
Kyiv