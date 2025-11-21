Gave birth to a child and left it near a dumpster: police launched an investigation into a 15-year-old resident of Zhytomyr

Law enforcement officers in Zhytomyr are investigating the discovery of a newborn baby near a dumpster on the evening of November 19. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Details

According to the police, on November 19, at about 6:15 PM, a local resident found an infant near a dumpster on Pokrovska Street. She reported the discovery to the police, who then called medics to the scene.

The boy was hospitalized, and the police began searching for his mother. Investigators also launched a pre-trial investigation with preliminary qualification under Part 3 of Article 135 (Leaving in danger) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from three to eight years.

Law enforcement officers reviewed surveillance camera footage near the scene, interviewed possible witnesses, conducted a number of other investigative measures, and established that the child was born by a 15-year-old resident of Zhytomyr.

In this regard, juvenile police officers are working with the girl's family.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, a number of expert examinations are planned, including regarding the girl's mental state, as well as establishing the child's father - the report says.

