On the Kyiv-Chernihiv highway, a truck was involved in an accident, traffic towards the capital is restricted: where and how to drive

On Tuesday, November 11, a road accident occurred on the Kyiv-Chernihiv highway. As a result of the incident, traffic on the overpass is completely restricted. Drivers are urged to observe traffic rules. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the press service of the Patrol Police of Ukraine, the road accident occurred at the 25 km mark of the M-01 Kyiv-Chernihiv highway, on the overpass in the direction of Kyiv.

Law enforcement officers report that traffic on the overpass is currently completely restricted. Detour is carried out through the intersection with the O100610 Brovary-Trekhubiv road at km 28 of the M-01 Kyiv-Chernihiv highway.

Dear road users, please be understanding of the temporary inconveniences, plan your routes in advance, taking into account the restrictions. Strictly observe traffic rules - stated the Patrol Police of Ukraine.

Recall

On November 9, in Zhytomyr, a 41-year-old foreigner in a Mercedes Benz lost control, crashing into a house. As a result of the accident, the driver of the car and his passenger, a 17-year-old girl, died on the spot. In addition to the deceased, there were two more underage passengers in the car, who were promptly taken to the regional hospital.