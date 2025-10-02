Dormitory of medical institute caught fire in Zhytomyr: four students injured

On the evening of October 2, a room in a five-story dormitory of the Zhytomyr Medical Institute caught fire. As a result of the fire, four students inhaled smoke. This was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration (RMA), in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Today at 8:32 p.m., a fire broke out in one of the rooms of the five-story dormitory of the Zhytomyr Medical Institute - Vitaliy Bunechko wrote.

It is noted that State Emergency Service crews promptly arrived at the scene, who managed to quickly localize the spread of fire and extinguish it.

According to the head of the RMA, as a result of the emergency, four students inhaled combustion products and received first aid on the spot. No one else was injured.

Students and internally displaced persons - about 400 people - will be relocated to other accommodations if necessary - the official's post reads.

"It is symbolic that the fire equipment we handed over to the rescuers just a year ago was used to evacuate the students. We thank our unarmed heroes for their promptness, professionalism, and readiness to help," he added.

