Electric scooter battery caught fire in Lviv: two children among the injured

In Lviv, three people were injured due to a fire in an electric scooter battery, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv Oblast reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, rescuers received a report about a fire in an apartment on Bohdan Khmelnytsky Street on September 27 at 04:47. The fire broke out on the third floor of a ten-story residential building.

It turned out that the cause of the fire was the ignition of a lithium battery from an electric scooter, which was left charging overnight. As a result of the fire, three people were injured, including two children: a girl born in 2015 - poisoning by combustion products; a young man born in 2009 - burns to his hands; and a mother born in 1980 - burns to her hands - stated the State Emergency Service.

The injured, as indicated, were hospitalized.

Before the arrival of rescuers, neighbors extinguished the fire with fire extinguishers.

Rescuers' advice

Rescuers once again remind: