Electric scooter battery caught fire in Lviv: two children among the injured
Kyiv • UNN
On September 27, a fire broke out in an apartment on Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Street in Lviv due to an electric scooter's lithium battery catching fire after being left charging overnight. Three people were injured in the fire, including two children who were hospitalized.
In Lviv, three people were injured due to a fire in an electric scooter battery, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv Oblast reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
As reported, rescuers received a report about a fire in an apartment on Bohdan Khmelnytsky Street on September 27 at 04:47. The fire broke out on the third floor of a ten-story residential building.
It turned out that the cause of the fire was the ignition of a lithium battery from an electric scooter, which was left charging overnight. As a result of the fire, three people were injured, including two children: a girl born in 2015 - poisoning by combustion products; a young man born in 2009 - burns to his hands; and a mother born in 1980 - burns to her hands
The injured, as indicated, were hospitalized.
Before the arrival of rescuers, neighbors extinguished the fire with fire extinguishers.
Rescuers' advice
Rescuers once again remind:
- charge batteries only in a ventilated room, on a non-combustible surface;
- do not use damaged or questionable chargers;
- do not leave charging overnight or unattended;
- always have a working fire extinguisher at home.