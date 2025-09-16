$41.280.03
In Zhytomyr region, a man was detained who organized a terrorist attack that killed a person

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

On September 14, an explosion occurred in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, killing a 34-year-old resident of Berdychiv. Law enforcement officers detained a 31-year-old local resident who organized the terrorist attack on the orders of Russian special services.

In Zhytomyr region, a man was detained who organized a terrorist attack that killed a person

On September 14, an explosion occurred on the outskirts of Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, killing a man. The police and the SBU promptly identified and detained the perpetrator – a 31-year-old local resident. The investigation established that the man committed a terrorist act on the orders of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The tragic event occurred in Korostyshiv on the evening of September 14. An explosive device hidden in a cache on the outskirts of the city claimed the life of a 34-year-old resident of Berdychiv.

Law enforcement officers, SBU employees, and rescuers immediately went to the scene. They found the remains of a homemade explosive device that was detonated remotely. A power bank and a phone used to monitor the "target" were found nearby.

SBU exposed and detained a UOC MP priest who was adjusting Russian strikes on Sumy region12.09.25, 10:47 • 3517 views

That same night, law enforcement officers detained the suspect. He turned out to be a 31-year-old resident of Korostyshiv. During a search of his home in Zhytomyr, a phone with evidence of cooperation with Russian special services was found.

It was established that the Russian special services offered the drug-addicted suspect "cooperation" via messenger. The curator promised the man "easy money" and sent step-by-step instructions for carrying out the criminal task. So the perpetrator purchased the necessary components under the guise of household goods. Then he independently made an explosive device, equipped it with a mobile phone for remote detonation, and disguised it as a fire extinguisher.

– law enforcement officers reported.

The attacker covered the explosives with garbage and sent the coordinates to the curators. It was after the remote activation of the device that the man died.

The suspect has already been charged with a terrorist act that led to the death of a person (Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court chose a preventive measure for him – detention. He faces from 10 years in prison to life imprisonment.

The SBU exposed an FSB agent in the Armed Forces of Ukraine who "leaked" data on Ukrainian drones and comrades' positions15.09.25, 11:33 • 2558 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Zhytomyr