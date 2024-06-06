ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Ukrzaliznytsia to launch double-decker electric train from Kyiv to Lviv

Ukrzaliznytsia to launch double-decker electric train from Kyiv to Lviv

Starting from June 9, Ukrzaliznytsia will launch a new intercity+ high-speed train No. 741/742 connecting Kyiv and Lviv, with stops in Korosten and Pidzamcha.

Ukrzaliznytsia will launch another train that will connect Kyiv and Lviv. From June 9, the intercity+ high-speed train No. 741/742 will enter the Route . this is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of UZ.

Details

The Škoda CityElefant double-decker electric train will depart from Kiev at 14:45, Korosten at 16:26-16:27, Pidzamche at 20:42-20:44, and arrive in Lviv at 20:56.

The train will depart from Lviv at 08:10 with a stop in Podzamche 08:21-08:23, Korosten 12:31-12:32 arrival in Kiev at 14: 10.

The train will depart on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from Kiev to Lviv (first flight - June 9) and on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays — from Lviv to Kiev (first flight — June 10)

- stated in the announcement of "Ukrzaliznytsya". 

For more convenient access, the train has a stop at Pidzamche station in Lviv. 
Recall

Ukrzaliznytsia has launched an updated website for buying railway tickets with a modern design and advanced functionality, in particular account verification via "Diya.Signature " and the possibility of non-cash payment.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyKyiv
korostenKorosten
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

