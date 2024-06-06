Ukrzaliznytsia to launch double-decker electric train from Kyiv to Lviv

Ukrzaliznytsia will launch another train that will connect Kyiv and Lviv. From June 9, the intercity+ high-speed train No. 741/742 will enter the Route . this is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of UZ.

Details

The Škoda CityElefant double-decker electric train will depart from Kiev at 14:45, Korosten at 16:26-16:27, Pidzamche at 20:42-20:44, and arrive in Lviv at 20:56.

The train will depart from Lviv at 08:10 with a stop in Podzamche 08:21-08:23, Korosten 12:31-12:32 arrival in Kiev at 14: 10.

The train will depart on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from Kiev to Lviv (first flight - June 9) and on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays — from Lviv to Kiev (first flight — June 10) - stated in the announcement of "Ukrzaliznytsya".

For more convenient access, the train has a stop at Pidzamche station in Lviv.

