SBU detains 7 traffickers of “trophy” weapons in four regions
Kyiv • UNN
The SBU and the National Police detained 7 people who tried to sell racist trophy weapons in Dnipro, Zakarpattia, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions. Grenade launchers, assault rifles and explosives were seized.
The Security Service of Ukraine reported that, together with the National Police, it detained 7 dealers who tried to sell "trophy" weapons of the Nazis, UNN reports.
Details
The Security Service and the National Police prevented the illegal sale of trophy weapons and ammunition in four more regions of Ukraine. During complex operations in Dnipro city, as well as in Zakarpattia, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions, seven underground arms dealers were detained," the SBU said.
According to the SBU, the seized items include Russian Dzhmil grenade launchers, Kalashnikov rifles and over 3 kg of explosives.
According to the SBU:
- In Dnipro , a local businessman was detained who illegally exported trophy weapons from the areas of former battles on the eastern front to sell them to criminals. The suspect equipped a cache on the territory of his service station for the hidden storage of munitions.
- In Zakarpattia , a 50-year-old resident of Berehove was detained red-handed while trying to clandestinely sell automatic weapons, combat grenades and a large batch of TNT. The offender was hiding all this in an underground cache, which he set up in the woods near his private house.
- In Ternopil region , two more dealers were exposed who offered trophy weapons through specialized Internet forums and then mailed them to “customers” as “car parts.”
- In Zhytomyr region , three residents of Korosten, who had previously been prosecuted for theft, were caught in the illegal arms trade.
"The defendants smuggled munitions from the sites of former clashes in eastern Ukraine, where they were 'volunteers', and then sold the found weapons through personal criminal connections," the SBU said.
It is stated that the detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The criminals are in custody. They face up to 7 years in prison.
