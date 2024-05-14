Selling trophy sniper weapons and explosives to criminals: "black gunsmiths" detained

The Security Service, together with the National Police, prevented attempts to sell weapons to representatives of criminal circles in the frontline areas of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

As a result of complex measures, 5 dealers who clandestinely sold trophy weapons were detained. The seized weapons include Russian AK-12 assault rifles, sniper rifles, anti-tank grenade launchers and explosives.

In Donetsk region:

A criminal group consisting of four residents of Dnipropetrovs'k region was neutralized. The criminals were engaged in the sale of munitions, which were exported from places near the front line.

SBU officers detained the suspects red-handed while selling two RPG-22 anti-tank grenades. In addition, an arsenal of grenades, Kalashnikov rifles and grenade launchers was seized during searches of the gang members' residences.

Based on the SBU materials, the detainees have already been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 28 and Part 1 Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv region:

SBU military counterintelligence discovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition on the territory of a private household. There was also an underground workshop for repairing and restoring damaged munitions.

According to the investigation, the owner of the apartment, a driver of a local military unit, set up the illegal "workshop".

He planned to sell the repaired weapons on the darknet, where potential customers were representatives of the criminal world.

During the search of the suspect's house, the evidence was seized:

3 kg of plastid;

more than 100 combat grenades;

10 anti-tank, mortar and anti-personnel mines;

Kalashnikov handgun;

Dragunov sniper rifle;

2 anti-tank missile systems "Metis";

rocket-propelled infantry flamethrower;

more than 10 thousand rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

Investigations are ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In Poltava, Odesa, and Zhytomyr regions, law enforcement officers detained "black gunsmiths" who tried to sell trophy grenade launchers, explosives, and other weapons illegally taken from the sites of former hostilities to criminals.