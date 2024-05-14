Selling trophy sniper weapons and explosives to criminals: "black gunsmiths" detained

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80850 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107276 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150139 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154182 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250420 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174164 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165423 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148337 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225949 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39430 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31388 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63763 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 31878 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57768 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250420 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225949 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212005 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237749 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224554 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80850 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57768 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63763 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112926 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113825 views
Actual
Selling trophy sniper weapons and explosives to criminals: "black gunsmiths" detained

Selling trophy sniper weapons and explosives to criminals: "black gunsmiths" detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21259 views

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police prevented attempts to sell trophy weapons - assault rifles, sniper rifles, grenade launchers and explosives - to criminals in the frontline areas of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions by detaining 5 dealers.

The Security Service, together with the National Police, prevented attempts to sell weapons to representatives of criminal circles in the frontline areas of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As a result of complex measures, 5 dealers who clandestinely sold trophy weapons were detained. The seized weapons include Russian AK-12 assault rifles, sniper rifles, anti-tank grenade launchers and explosives.

In Donetsk region:

A criminal group consisting of four residents of Dnipropetrovs'k region was neutralized. The criminals were engaged in the sale of munitions, which were exported from places near the front line.

SBU officers detained the suspects red-handed while selling two RPG-22 anti-tank grenades. In addition, an arsenal of grenades, Kalashnikov rifles and grenade launchers was seized during searches of the gang members' residences.

Based on the SBU materials, the detainees have already been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 28 and Part 1 Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv region:

SBU military counterintelligence discovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition on the territory of a private household. There was also an underground workshop for repairing and restoring damaged munitions.

According to the investigation, the owner of the apartment, a driver of a local military unit, set up the illegal "workshop".

He planned to sell the repaired weapons on the darknet, where potential customers were representatives of the criminal world.

During the search of the suspect's house, the evidence was seized:

  • 3 kg of plastid;
  • more than 100 combat grenades;
  • 10 anti-tank, mortar and anti-personnel mines;
  • Kalashnikov handgun;
  • Dragunov sniper rifle;
  • 2 anti-tank missile systems "Metis";
  • rocket-propelled infantry flamethrower;
  • more than 10 thousand rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

Investigations are ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Recall

In Poltava, Odesa, and Zhytomyr regions, law enforcement officers detained "black gunsmiths" who tried to sell trophy grenade launchers, explosives, and other weapons illegally taken from the sites of former hostilities to criminals.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
donetskDonetsk
poltavaPoltava
zhytomyrZhytomyr
odesaOdesa
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising