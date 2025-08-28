$41.400.03
uk
04:08 AM
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 40983 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 26180 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 49359 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 133449 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 82221 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 50558 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 64754 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 51218 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 48118 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Some trains are delayed by 5 or more hours: what are the changes in movement after the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Damage to the railway infrastructure near Koziatyn caused changes in the movement of Kyiv-Lviv trains and delays for other routes. Bus and transfer connections have been organized for passengers, as well as the possibility of departure on other routes.

Some trains are delayed by 5 or more hours: what are the changes in movement after the Russian attack

After the Russian attack, due to infrastructure damage, there are changes in train traffic, some trains are delayed by 5 or more hours, including "Intercity+" and Kyiv - Kholm, trains between the capital and Lviv run on a changed route, for some there are transfers, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Currently, the consequences of damage to the railway infrastructure in the Koziatyn area are being eliminated, trains running between Kyiv and Lviv through the damaged section are temporarily following a changed route through the stations Korosten - Zviahel - Shepetivka - Zdolbuniv - Lviv," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

For passengers traveling to Khmelnytskyi and Vinnytsia stations on the Shepetivka - Vinnytsia and Shepetivka - Khmelnytskyi sections, as indicated, bus service has been organized.

For passengers traveling to/from Ternopil (trains No. 21 and No. 103), according to Ukrzaliznytsia, a transfer has been organized at Krasne station.

Trains traveling from the Zhmerynka direction to Kyiv and currently located on the Vinnytsia - Koziatyn section will arrive with a delay of 5 or more hours:

  • No. 106 Odesa - Kyiv;
    • No. 74 Przemyśl - Kharkiv;
      • No. 22/104 Lviv - Kharkiv / Kramatorsk.

        A number of Intercity+ trains will depart from Kyiv and will run with a delay of up to 2 hours:

        • No. 743 Kyiv - Lviv;
          • No. 732 Kyiv - Zaporizhzhia;
            • No. 722 Kyiv - Kharkiv;
              • No. 712 Kyiv - Kramatorsk.

                "Railway workers will try to catch up with the schedule as much as possible and reduce the delay time," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.

                International train No. 23 Kyiv - Kholm, as reported, "will run today with a delay of about 6 hours due to the predicted delay of the return journey." "We are working to reduce the delay time of the return journey at the border and to speed up border operations as much as possible," the company noted.

                "Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi station is working and dispatching trains that were delayed due to the alarm. Passengers who missed their flights will be able to depart on other flights in this direction with their tickets for the previous train," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

                Julia Shramko

                Society
                State Border of Ukraine
                Korosten
                Kramatorsk
                Ternopil
                Vinnytsia
                Khmelnytskyi
                Zaporizhzhia
                Lviv
                Odesa
                Kyiv
                Kharkiv