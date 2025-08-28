Some trains are delayed by 5 or more hours: what are the changes in movement after the Russian attack

After the Russian attack, due to infrastructure damage, there are changes in train traffic, some trains are delayed by 5 or more hours, including "Intercity+" and Kyiv - Kholm, trains between the capital and Lviv run on a changed route, for some there are transfers, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Currently, the consequences of damage to the railway infrastructure in the Koziatyn area are being eliminated, trains running between Kyiv and Lviv through the damaged section are temporarily following a changed route through the stations Korosten - Zviahel - Shepetivka - Zdolbuniv - Lviv," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

For passengers traveling to Khmelnytskyi and Vinnytsia stations on the Shepetivka - Vinnytsia and Shepetivka - Khmelnytskyi sections, as indicated, bus service has been organized.

For passengers traveling to/from Ternopil (trains No. 21 and No. 103), according to Ukrzaliznytsia, a transfer has been organized at Krasne station.

Trains traveling from the Zhmerynka direction to Kyiv and currently located on the Vinnytsia - Koziatyn section will arrive with a delay of 5 or more hours:

No. 106 Odesa - Kyiv;

No. 74 Przemyśl - Kharkiv;

No. 22/104 Lviv - Kharkiv / Kramatorsk.

A number of Intercity+ trains will depart from Kyiv and will run with a delay of up to 2 hours:

No. 743 Kyiv - Lviv;

No. 732 Kyiv - Zaporizhzhia;

No. 722 Kyiv - Kharkiv;

No. 712 Kyiv - Kramatorsk.

"Railway workers will try to catch up with the schedule as much as possible and reduce the delay time," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.

International train No. 23 Kyiv - Kholm, as reported, "will run today with a delay of about 6 hours due to the predicted delay of the return journey." "We are working to reduce the delay time of the return journey at the border and to speed up border operations as much as possible," the company noted.

"Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi station is working and dispatching trains that were delayed due to the alarm. Passengers who missed their flights will be able to depart on other flights in this direction with their tickets for the previous train," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

