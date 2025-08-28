$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
04:08 AM • 1708 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
12:34 AM • 19855 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: four dead, over 20 wounded, including children, numerous fires and destruction
August 27, 05:11 PM • 36352 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 23162 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 44904 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 126907 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 79438 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 48723 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 63776 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 50611 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0m/s
96%
754mm
Popular news
Enemy drone fell into the yard of a residential building in Kyiv - KlychkoAugust 27, 07:59 PM • 20638 views
A photo of the Gerbera UAV that fell near residential buildings in Kyiv is circulating online.August 27, 08:53 PM • 26586 views
Germany issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians in the case of the Nord Stream attackAugust 27, 10:32 PM • 18851 views
Xi Jinping carried out the largest "purge" among PRC generals in half a century11:52 PM • 5588 views
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is knownVideo01:25 AM • 13313 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 59103 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 60451 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 126916 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 130110 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 98782 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 40709 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 77704 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 82297 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 80678 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 114150 views
Actual
Tu-95
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Shahed-136

Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1724 views

On the night of August 28, Russian troops attacked civilian rolling stock. One Intercity+ train was damaged, employees are safe.

Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route

On the night of August 28, Russian troops carried out a targeted strike on civilian passenger rolling stock. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Among the targets was, in particular, the Intercity+ high-speed train fleet.

- the post says.

It is noted that thanks to the coordinated actions of railway workers — depot employees — the fire at the facility was extinguished. One train was significantly damaged. Employees were in shelters in advance, safe.

We are doing everything possible to ensure that the maximum number of trains goes on their routes. No flight will be canceled: for this, we are bringing in replacement rolling stock. We will inform about delays, as the damaged infrastructure is also being restored.

- reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

At the same time, due to damage to the infrastructure of the railway hub in Koziatyn, a number of trains are still running on an altered route.

Recall

On the night of August 28, Ukrzaliznytsia reported delays of a number of trains due to power outages in the Vinnytsia region after a massive Russian attack. Some flights will run on bypass routes, and some — with reserve locomotives.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ukrainian Railways