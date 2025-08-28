Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route

On the night of August 28, Russian troops carried out a targeted strike on civilian passenger rolling stock. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Among the targets was, in particular, the Intercity+ high-speed train fleet. - the post says.

It is noted that thanks to the coordinated actions of railway workers — depot employees — the fire at the facility was extinguished. One train was significantly damaged. Employees were in shelters in advance, safe.

We are doing everything possible to ensure that the maximum number of trains goes on their routes. No flight will be canceled: for this, we are bringing in replacement rolling stock. We will inform about delays, as the damaged infrastructure is also being restored. - reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

At the same time, due to damage to the infrastructure of the railway hub in Koziatyn, a number of trains are still running on an altered route.

Recall

On the night of August 28, Ukrzaliznytsia reported delays of a number of trains due to power outages in the Vinnytsia region after a massive Russian attack. Some flights will run on bypass routes, and some — with reserve locomotives.