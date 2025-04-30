Adjusted strikes under the guise of walks with a child: SBU detained an enemy agent in Zhytomyr region

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 11365 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 24372 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 50554 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 35658 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 164194 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 145299 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 105198 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 130552 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 106282 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 88875 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
2m/s
38%
752 mm
Popular news

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 70123 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 51694 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 43915 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 43812 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 45121 views
Publications

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 50554 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 45143 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 107744 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 164194 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 186844 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 10496 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 17096 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 77334 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 93512 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 90068 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Adjusted strikes under the guise of walks with a child: SBU detained an enemy agent in Zhytomyr region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4746 views

A 22-year-old woman was detained in Korosten for spying for the Russian Federation, photographing military facilities. For conspiracy, she used her 4-year-old child, walking with her around the city.

Adjusted strikes under the guise of walks with a child: SBU detained an enemy agent in Zhytomyr region

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a woman in the Zhytomyr region who was adjusting enemy missile and drone strikes on the region. This was reported by the SBU press center, reports UNN.

Details

The detainee turned out to be a 22-year-old resident of Korosten: she spied on spare command posts, administrative buildings of the Defense Forces, as well as the directions of movement of freight trains of Ukrzaliznytsia, among which she hoped to record military echelons.

According to the investigation, the woman was looking for "additional earnings" in Telegram. There she was recruited by a Russian intelligence officer, whose identity was established by SBU cyber specialists.

The attacker walked around the city and its surroundings and photographed the locations of the Defense Forces units. For conspiracy, she used her own 4-year-old child: she walked with her around the city and allegedly took her to kindergarten.

During the detention, she was found and seized a phone with evidence of working for the Russians. She was notified of suspicion of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The woman is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

In Mykolaiv region, the SBU detained a 57-year-old official: she was spying for the benefit of the occupiers29.04.25, 10:32 • 2804 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Korosten
Ukraine
Brent
$62.33
Bitcoin
$94,721.40
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$31.81
Золото
$3,284.55
Ethereum
$1,806.63