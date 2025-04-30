Adjusted strikes under the guise of walks with a child: SBU detained an enemy agent in Zhytomyr region

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a woman in the Zhytomyr region who was adjusting enemy missile and drone strikes on the region. This was reported by the SBU press center, reports UNN.

Details

The detainee turned out to be a 22-year-old resident of Korosten: she spied on spare command posts, administrative buildings of the Defense Forces, as well as the directions of movement of freight trains of Ukrzaliznytsia, among which she hoped to record military echelons.

According to the investigation, the woman was looking for "additional earnings" in Telegram. There she was recruited by a Russian intelligence officer, whose identity was established by SBU cyber specialists.

The attacker walked around the city and its surroundings and photographed the locations of the Defense Forces units. For conspiracy, she used her own 4-year-old child: she walked with her around the city and allegedly took her to kindergarten.

During the detention, she was found and seized a phone with evidence of working for the Russians. She was notified of suspicion of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The woman is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

In Mykolaiv region, the SBU detained a 57-year-old official: she was spying for the benefit of the occupiers