In Zhytomyr region, Russia attacked critical infrastructure, there are several injured - OVA

In the Zhytomyr region, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure facilities, and several people were injured, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr region. Thanks to the professional actions of rescuers, several injured citizens were evacuated from the scene and delivered by emergency medical crews to medical facilities. - Bunechko reported.

Addition

Near Korosten in the Zhytomyr region, a freight train derailed. Among the passengers, there were no injuries (one female passenger, however, had a glass cut - assistance was provided on the spot). The crew of the freight train, the driver and assistant, were injured. Both were hospitalized. There is an impact on train traffic, delays are expected from 3 hours.

Regarding the cause of the freight train derailment near Korosten, an investigation is underway, but it was preliminarily hit as a result of a detonation - probably by a Shahed-type drone, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported.