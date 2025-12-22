$42.250.09
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 13680 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 27388 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 31827 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 40013 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 38024 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 47868 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 72174 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 84832 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45685 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 122176 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 90895 views
In Zhytomyr region, Russia attacked critical infrastructure, there are several injured - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

During the night, the enemy attacked Zhytomyr region, damaging critical infrastructure facilities. A freight train derailed near Korosten, injuring the driver and assistant.

In Zhytomyr region, Russia attacked critical infrastructure, there are several injured - OVA

In the Zhytomyr region, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure facilities, and several people were injured, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr region. Thanks to the professional actions of rescuers, several injured citizens were evacuated from the scene and delivered by emergency medical crews to medical facilities.

- Bunechko reported.

Addition

Near Korosten in the Zhytomyr region, a freight train derailed. Among the passengers, there were no injuries (one female passenger, however, had a glass cut - assistance was provided on the spot). The crew of the freight train, the driver and assistant, were injured. Both were hospitalized. There is an impact on train traffic, delays are expected from 3 hours.

Regarding the cause of the freight train derailment near Korosten, an investigation is underway, but it was preliminarily hit as a result of a detonation - probably by a Shahed-type drone, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Energy
Road traffic accident
War in Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Shahed-136
Korosten